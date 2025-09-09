Putin’s advisor claims US is using crypto to erase $35T in debt

Key Takeaways

A senior advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the US is attempting to use crypto, in particular stablecoins, to devalue its massive national debt and reset the global financial order in its favor.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Anton Kobyakov, special advisor to President Putin, said the US is trying to alter regulations in both the gold and crypto markets to combat declining confidence in the US dollar.

The Russian advisor drew parallels to previous US financial strategies, stating that the US, as it was in the 1930s and 1970s, would solve its financial problems at the expense of the whole world, driving everyone into a crypto cloud.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed interest in selling government bonds through stablecoins, while President Trump has indicated support for using crypto to eliminate national debt.