PYTH Network Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will PYTH Price Top $1?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/29 18:38
Altcoin
Pyth Network Price Prediction

Story Highlights

  • The live price of the Pyth token is  $ 0.21942780.
  • This altcoin could hit its potential high of $0.68 in 2025.
  • PYTH price with a potential surge could go as high as $2.56 by 2030.

The digital finance world is constantly evolving, and at the forefront of this evolution is the Pyth Network (PYTH). This innovative network has made a significant impact in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi).

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that it will publish official GDP data via Pyth Network and Chainlink, starting July 2025. As a result, PYTH becomes the first oracle to offer federal economic metrics across an impressive 9 blockchains.

Are you intrigued by the potential trajectory of this coin’s value and wondering what the future holds for Pyth Network? Read our detailed article to explore the anticipated PYTH Network price predictions from 2025 until 2030.

Overview

CryptocurrencyPyth Network
TokenPYTH
Price $ 0.21942780 top gainer 86.48%
Market cap $ 1,261,706,473.2930
Circulating Supply 5,749,984,623.7674
Trading Volume  $ 2,513,905,921.5454
All-time high$1.15 on 16th March 2024
All-time low$0.2235 on 05th August 2024

PYTH Network Price Prediction 2025

Recent partnerships, like with Ondo Finance, show how the token is pushing toward a future of on-chain capital markets. As DeFi platforms expand, the demand for secure oracle solutions like Pyth is expected to grow.

Should the growing fear of missing out (FOMO) and increasing adoption of PYTH Network as an identity token persist, its value might ascend to $0.68. Conversely, if PYTH Network struggles to sustain its current growth momentum, its price is expected to stabilize around $0.47. Alternatively, if PYTH Network loses its relevance by 2025, the price of PYTH could drop to $0.26.

YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High
2025$0.26$0.47$0.68

PYTH Network Price Analysis 2026 – 2030

YearPotential Low ($)Potential AveragePotential High
20260.330.610.89
20270.420.781.14
20280.531.011.48
20290.691.481.97
20300.991.772.56

PYTH Coin Price Prediction 2026

The PYTH Network price for 2026 is projected to range between $0.33 to $0.89, with an average price of approximately $0.61.

PYTH Network Price Action 2027

During 2027, this altcoin may fluctuate between $0.42 to $1.14. With this, its average price could land at around $0.78.

PYTH Token Price Forecast 2028

The PYTH Network price for 2028 is anticipated to lie within the range of $0.53 to $1.48, with an average price of about $1.01.

PYTH Coin Price 2029

Looking forward to 2029, the PYTH crypto is projected to vary from $0.69 to $1.97, with an average price of roughly $1.48.

PYTH Network Price Prediction 2030

By 2030, the PYTH coin price is expected to fluctuate between $0.99 to $2.56, with an average price of approximately $1.77.

Market Analysis

Firm Name202520262030
Wallet Investor$0.165$0.0411
priceprediction.net$0.738$1.09$5.12
DigitalCoinPrice$0.87$1.25$2.69

CoinPedia’s PYTH Network Price Prediction

Based on Coinpedia’s analysis, the PYTH Network’s future looks promising due to several key factors contributing to its potential growth. Further, optimism stems from the network’s innovative approach to providing real-time, accurate market data essential for the burgeoning DeFi sector.

The combination of market confidence, high-profile backing, and the network’s technical strengths could propel the price of PYTH to around $0.68 by the year-end.

YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High
2025$0.26$0.47$0.68

FAQs

Is Pyth Network a good investment?

The Pyth crypto is presently non-profitable. However, in a long-term perspective, it has a positive price projection making it potentially a good investment.

Which blockchain is Pyth built on?

It is available on 55+ blockchain ecosystems including Solana, Aptos, Sui, several Cosmos chains, and many more.

What is the Pyth coin prediction for 2025?

By the end of 2025, the Pyth network is anticipated to record a high of $0.68.

What is the use of Pyth token?

It is primarily used to deliver real-time market data from various entities and commodities to 75+ blockchains.

How high will the value of Pyth go by the end of this decade?

With a potential surge, this altcoin may record a high of $2.56 by 2030.

