PYTH Network Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will PYTH Price Top $1?

The digital finance world is constantly evolving, and at the forefront of this evolution is the Pyth Network (PYTH). This innovative network has made a significant impact in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi).
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that it will publish official GDP data via Pyth Network and Chainlink, starting July 2025. As a result, PYTH becomes the first oracle to offer federal economic metrics across an impressive 9 blockchains.
Are you intrigued by the potential trajectory of this coin’s value and wondering what the future holds for Pyth Network? Read our detailed article to explore the anticipated PYTH Network price predictions from 2025 until 2030.
Recent partnerships, like with Ondo Finance, show how the token is pushing toward a future of on-chain capital markets. As DeFi platforms expand, the demand for secure oracle solutions like Pyth is expected to grow.
Should the growing fear of missing out (FOMO) and increasing adoption of PYTH Network as an identity token persist, its value might ascend to $0.68. Conversely, if PYTH Network struggles to sustain its current growth momentum, its price is expected to stabilize around $0.47. Alternatively, if PYTH Network loses its relevance by 2025, the price of PYTH could drop to $0.26.
|Year
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|2025
|$0.26
|$0.47
|$0.68
|2026
|0.33
|0.61
|0.89
|2027
|0.42
|0.78
|1.14
|2028
|0.53
|1.01
|1.48
|2029
|0.69
|1.48
|1.97
|2030
|0.99
|1.77
|2.56
The PYTH Network price for 2026 is projected to range between $0.33 to $0.89, with an average price of approximately $0.61.
During 2027, this altcoin may fluctuate between $0.42 to $1.14. With this, its average price could land at around $0.78.
The PYTH Network price for 2028 is anticipated to lie within the range of $0.53 to $1.48, with an average price of about $1.01.
Looking forward to 2029, the PYTH crypto is projected to vary from $0.69 to $1.97, with an average price of roughly $1.48.
By 2030, the PYTH coin price is expected to fluctuate between $0.99 to $2.56, with an average price of approximately $1.77.
|Wallet Investor
|$0.165
|$0.0411
|–
|priceprediction.net
|$0.738
|$1.09
|$5.12
|DigitalCoinPrice
|$0.87
|$1.25
|$2.69
Based on Coinpedia’s analysis, the PYTH Network’s future looks promising due to several key factors contributing to its potential growth. Further, optimism stems from the network’s innovative approach to providing real-time, accurate market data essential for the burgeoning DeFi sector.
The combination of market confidence, high-profile backing, and the network’s technical strengths could propel the price of PYTH to around $0.68 by the year-end.
|2025
|$0.26
|$0.47
|$0.68
The Pyth crypto is presently non-profitable. However, in a long-term perspective, it has a positive price projection making it potentially a good investment.
It is available on 55+ blockchain ecosystems including Solana, Aptos, Sui, several Cosmos chains, and many more.
By the end of 2025, the Pyth network is anticipated to record a high of $0.68.
It is primarily used to deliver real-time market data from various entities and commodities to 75+ blockchains.
With a potential surge, this altcoin may record a high of $2.56 by 2030.