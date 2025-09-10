QMMM Stock Skyrockets Nearly 1,750% on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Treasury Plan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 10:07
RealLink
REAL$0.06073-1.05%
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000403-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10169+0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-1.80%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002596-3.78%

In brief

  • Shares in digital advertising firm QMMM Holdings jumped nearly 1,750% after announcing a digital assets treasury plan.
  • The firm anticipates starting with $100 million fund focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
  • It will also seek out investments with Web3 infrastructure projects and “high-quality cryptocurrency assets.”

Shares in digital advertising firm QMMM Holdings (QMMM) skyrocketed more than 2,300% at one point on Tuesday after the firm announced that it would create a $100 million digital assets treasury starting with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. 

QMMM, which trades on the Nasdaq, closed the day changing hands at $207—a 1,736% increase since the day’s opening bell. 

“The global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said company CEO Bun Kwai in a statement. 

“QMMM’s entry into this space reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our vision to bridge the digital economy with real-world applications.” 

According to QMMM’s announcement, the firm anticipates its treasury will initially start at $100 million—though there is no mention of how the firm will fund the effort. An SEC filing on the firm’s website from January indicates it only had $497,993 in cash and cash equivalents at the end of its last fiscal year on September 30, 2024. It registered a net loss of $1,580,198 over the same period. 

Beyond the treasury, which the firm says will only serve as a foundation for its investment in Web3, it will also seek to invest in “high-quality cryptocurrency assets with long-term growth potential, Web3 ecosystem infrastructure projects, and global premium equity assets aligned with QMMM’s strategic vision.” 

A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for clarification on how these additional assets may be chosen nor how it would fund its treasury. 

The Hong Kong-based firm also intends to expand its offerings to include blockchain-based and artificial intelligence-powered platforms to help investors make better decisions, manage DAO treasuries, improve metaverse experiences, and more. 

“Our cryptocurrency initiatives, combined with our expertise in AI and digital platforms, are designed to create sustainable value for our stakeholders while reinforcing our role as a forward-looking technology company,” said Kwai. 

The stock has since retraced nearly 25% in after-hours trading to $156.31. 

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338721/qmmm-nearly-1750-100-million-bitcoin-ethereum-solana-treasury

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the “largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history” – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday. […]
NODE
NODE$0.08207-2.22%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.828+1.53%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/10 10:30
Partager
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1542-0.25%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002854-1.95%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 10:21
Partager
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.81+2.73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-9.55%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02613+0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Robinhood builds financial social media superapp for traders

NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto