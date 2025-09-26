The post QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The QNT price jumped sharply after Quant was selected to deliver the core infrastructure for the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD) initiative. This milestone, backed by top UK banks, positions Quant at the center of programmable payments and interoperability, fueling expectations of long-term adoption and potential QNT price growth. QNT Price Chart Reacts to UK …The post QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The QNT price jumped sharply after Quant was selected to deliver the core infrastructure for the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD) initiative. This milestone, backed by top UK banks, positions Quant at the center of programmable payments and interoperability, fueling expectations of long-term adoption and potential QNT price growth. QNT Price Chart Reacts to UK …

QNT Price Surges as Quant Powers UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits Project

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/26 21:11
The QNT price jumped sharply after Quant was selected to deliver the core infrastructure for the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD) initiative. This milestone, backed by top UK banks, positions Quant at the center of programmable payments and interoperability, fueling expectations of long-term adoption and potential QNT price growth.

QNT Price Chart Reacts to UK Finance Partnership

The news had an immediate effect to the QNT price chart, with trading volume and open interests spiking after the announcement. Within hours, price of QNT cryptocurrency jumped over 10% in intraday, indicating a positive sentiment for the project among institutions.

This move highlights strong market conviction that Quant’s role in the UK’s tokenised sterling deposits project could serve as a growth driver not just for adoption but also for future QNT crypto price narratives.

Why the Project Matters for QNT Crypto

Quant’s appointment by UK Finance underscores its credibility among global financial giants. Collectively, these institutions manage trillions in assets, signaling strong institutional backing for Quant’s infrastructure.

Quant will be powering live transactions of tokenised deposits, programmable payments, RTGS connectivity for trillions in yearly settlements, and interoperability across Faster Payments and Open Banking systems. This is more than just stablecoins, this a key moment in how it might be used within mainstream finance. 

For those eyeing the QNT price today, this news highlights why many believe Quant offers a unique solution to bridging traditional finance and blockchain adoption.

QNT Price Prediction and Market Outlook

The rally sparked by the UK Finance news led some traders to outline ambitious scenarios for QNT price prediction. Short-term projections suggest QNT could test $170, with the possibility of reaching $215 before the year ends.

From a technical perspective, the QNT/USD trend reflects strong accumulation momentum, supported by institutional credibility. While volatility remains a factor, the long-term hints that it could see sustained growth as adoption of tokenised deposits expands across the financial system.

The combination of adoption momentum, global banking partnerships, and rising investor interest now places QNT crypto among the top tokens to watch in the final quarter of the year.

