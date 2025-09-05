Qualcomm, BMW Launch Hands-Free Driving Amid Tesla, BYD Rivalry

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:19
holoride
RIDE$0.000946-0.73%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013728+3.39%

TLDRs:

  • Qualcomm and BMW introduce Snapdragon Ride Pilot, enabling hands-free highway driving in the BMW iX3.
  • The system is validated in 60 countries, with plans to expand coverage to over 100 by 2026.
  • Snapdragon Ride Pilot competes with Tesla and BYD in the growing automated driving market.
  • Qualcomm aims for $8B in automotive chip revenue by 2029 through advanced driver-assistance systems.

Qualcomm and BMW have jointly launched an advanced automated driving system called Snapdragon Ride Pilot. The system, which will debut in BMW’s all-new electric iX3, offers hands-free highway driving, automatic lane changes, and parking assistance.

Over 1,400 engineers from locations including the U.S., Germany, Sweden, Romania, and the BMW AD Test Center in the Czech Republic collaborated for three years to develop the system.

Global Rollout Targets Over 100 Countries

Qualcomm confirmed that the system is currently validated for use in more than 60 countries and is slated to expand to over 100 countries by 2026.

The scalable platform can be adapted for single-camera active safety systems or more complex multi-camera, multi-radar setups suitable for both highway and urban environments.

By offering the system to global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers, Qualcomm aims to broaden adoption beyond BMW, allowing other manufacturers to integrate advanced driver-assistance features quickly and cost-effectively.

Competing With Tesla and BYD

The launch of Snapdragon Ride Pilot places BMW and Qualcomm directly in competition with Tesla, which has pioneered semi-autonomous driving through its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

Similarly, China’s BYD has rapidly advanced its electric vehicle offerings with integrated driver-assistance technologies, raising the stakes in global markets.

Industry analysts note that automated driving systems are becoming a key differentiator in the EV market, as consumers increasingly expect safety and convenience features. By positioning the iX3 with hands-free highway capabilities, BMW hopes to attract tech-savvy drivers seeking advanced features without fully autonomous “Level 5” systems.

Advanced Technology Stack and Safety Focus

Snapdragon Ride Pilot is built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips and a co-developed software stack with BMW.

The system integrates a 360-degree perception layer, a safety-first approach meeting Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASIL) and Functional Safety (FuSa) standards, and context-aware AI-based behavior prediction.

The platform is continuously updated using a cloud-based data flywheel, integrating real-world and simulated driving data. This approach allows the system to handle complex traffic scenarios while maintaining high safety standards.

Qualcomm’s Automotive Ambitions

Qualcomm’s automotive revenue rose roughly 21% to $984 million in the third quarter, and the company projects $8 billion in annual automotive chip revenue by fiscal 2029.

The company is increasingly focused on competing with Nvidia, Mobileye, and other providers in the rapidly expanding market for automated driving and EV electronics.

With Snapdragon Ride Pilot, Qualcomm and BMW are signaling a new era in hands-free driving, combining cutting-edge technology with global reach to challenge established competitors like Tesla and BYD.

The post Qualcomm, BMW Launch Hands-Free Driving Amid Tesla, BYD Rivalry appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List