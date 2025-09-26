The post Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A key goal is to promote financial innovation while keeping payments secure within the regulated UK banking system. The project will test real-world use cases, including reducing payment fraud, simplifying property transactions, and settling digital assets instantly. The initiative aligns with the Bank of England’s preference for tokenized deposits over stablecoins, which it views as a potential economic risk. Blockchain infrastructure firm Quant QNT $90.84 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.32 B Vol. 24h: $73.60 M has been selected to provide the core technology for a new financial market initiative focused on tokenized sterling deposits in the United Kingdom. Industry group UK Finance leads the project in collaboration with several of the country’s largest lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest, and will run until mid-2026. According to the official announcement, the project will test three transformative use cases to show clear benefits for the UK economy. The pilot will explore using tokenized money to reduce fraud in online marketplace payments, streamline property transactions during remortgaging, and accelerate the settlement of digital assets. I’m delighted to announce that @quant_network has been selected to create the new payments infrastructure and bank technology of the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD), a groundbreaking financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance, in collaboration with major… — Gilbert Verdian (@gverdian) September 26, 2025 Gilbert Verdian, Quant’s founder and CEO, suggested the project marks a key moment for the UK’s financial sector. He explained that the goal is to create a new type of programmable money to reshape how value is managed and transferred. In a comment to Reuters, a managing director at UK Finance, Jana Mackintosh, said that the collaboration positions the UK to become a global leader in establishing standards for tokenized currency. UK Banks Prioritize Tokenization The push… The post Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A key goal is to promote financial innovation while keeping payments secure within the regulated UK banking system. The project will test real-world use cases, including reducing payment fraud, simplifying property transactions, and settling digital assets instantly. The initiative aligns with the Bank of England’s preference for tokenized deposits over stablecoins, which it views as a potential economic risk. Blockchain infrastructure firm Quant QNT $90.84 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.32 B Vol. 24h: $73.60 M has been selected to provide the core technology for a new financial market initiative focused on tokenized sterling deposits in the United Kingdom. Industry group UK Finance leads the project in collaboration with several of the country’s largest lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest, and will run until mid-2026. According to the official announcement, the project will test three transformative use cases to show clear benefits for the UK economy. The pilot will explore using tokenized money to reduce fraud in online marketplace payments, streamline property transactions during remortgaging, and accelerate the settlement of digital assets. I’m delighted to announce that @quant_network has been selected to create the new payments infrastructure and bank technology of the UK’s Tokenised Sterling Deposits (GBTD), a groundbreaking financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance, in collaboration with major… — Gilbert Verdian (@gverdian) September 26, 2025 Gilbert Verdian, Quant’s founder and CEO, suggested the project marks a key moment for the UK’s financial sector. He explained that the goal is to create a new type of programmable money to reshape how value is managed and transferred. In a comment to Reuters, a managing director at UK Finance, Jana Mackintosh, said that the collaboration positions the UK to become a global leader in establishing standards for tokenized currency. UK Banks Prioritize Tokenization The push…

Quant Backs UK’s Tokenized Sterling Project

2025/09/26 21:25
Key Notes

  • A key goal is to promote financial innovation while keeping payments secure within the regulated UK banking system.
  • The project will test real-world use cases, including reducing payment fraud, simplifying property transactions, and settling digital assets instantly.
  • The initiative aligns with the Bank of England’s preference for tokenized deposits over stablecoins, which it views as a potential economic risk.

Blockchain infrastructure firm Quant

QNT
$90.84



24h volatility:
1.2%


Market cap:
$1.32 B



Vol. 24h:
$73.60 M

has been selected to provide the core technology for a new financial market initiative focused on tokenized sterling deposits in the United Kingdom.

Industry group UK Finance leads the project in collaboration with several of the country’s largest lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest, and will run until mid-2026.


According to the official announcement, the project will test three transformative use cases to show clear benefits for the UK economy. The pilot will explore using tokenized money to reduce fraud in online marketplace payments, streamline property transactions during remortgaging, and accelerate the settlement of digital assets.

Gilbert Verdian, Quant’s founder and CEO, suggested the project marks a key moment for the UK’s financial sector. He explained that the goal is to create a new type of programmable money to reshape how value is managed and transferred.

In a comment to Reuters, a managing director at UK Finance, Jana Mackintosh, said that the collaboration positions the UK to become a global leader in establishing standards for tokenized currency.

UK Banks Prioritize Tokenization

The push for tokenized deposits follows recent comments from the Bank of England’s (BoE) Governor, Andrew Bailey. He has publicly stated a preference for banks to experiment with tokenization rather than stablecoins, which he has warned could pull money out of the regulated banking system and potentially threaten financial stability.

While the BoE allows banks to experiment with tokenized deposits under existing rules, a decision on formal stablecoin regulation is not expected until the end of 2026.

The pilot will officially run until mid-2026, giving banks and regulators time to assess the technology’s performance. While the sources do not specify the exact steps after the pilot, its results are expected to shape the UK’s financial future.

This formal exploration of tokenized money comes as the private sector also deepens its involvement, with some UK firms adding Bitcoin

BTC
$109 305



24h volatility:
1.5%


Market cap:
$2.18 T



Vol. 24h:
$72.54 B

to their corporate treasuries.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

