Quant firm Algoz scales past $100M in crypto AUM with 50 institutional accounts

2025/08/09 01:06
DeFi
Gen Z Quant
Crypto quant firm Algoz has reached $100 million in assets under management from 50 professional clients.

  • Quant firm Algoz reached $100 million in assets under management in H1
  • The firm currently serves 50 professional clients with specialized accounts
  • Algoz offers custodial solutions and an off-exchange settlement system

Crypto is showing growing signs of institutional adoption. On Friday, August 8, crypto quant firm Algoz reported surpassing $100 million in assets under management in the first half of 2025. These funds are distributed across 50 self-managed accounts for professional clients.

According to the firm, its order management and risk management expertise, along with automated strategy execution, drove this growth. The firm explains that this is how it has been able to manage 50 accounts and customize them for specific client needs.

Algoz expects to grow capacity to $500M AUM

In Q3, the firm is beginning an expansion by offering new products and leveraging partnerships. According to Algoz, they expect that strategic partnerships will increase the firm’s capacity from $100 million to $500 million in AUM.

Algoz is an asset management firm that develops crypto trading algorithms. Thanks to this approach, it provides an easy entry point for traditional investors into the DeFi space.

In 2024, the firm launched an off-exchange settlement system, Quant Pro, to reduce counterparty risk. In the same year, Algoz started offering crypto custody solutions in partnership with Zodia Custody.

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia's Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY's "fake death exit" is full of controversy
