TLDR: Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026. The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits. UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and [...] The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026. The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits. UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and [...] The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.

Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/26 18:47
Movement
MOVE$0.1088-2.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01682+5.91%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1484-4.99%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07587+4.74%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56133-12.28%

TLDR:

  • Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026.
  • The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits.
  • UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander.
  • Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and tokenised deposit platforms for live testing.

The UK is taking a big step in modernising its payment rails. A new initiative is testing tokenised commercial bank deposits with backing from major banks. 

The project aims to explore faster settlement, reduce fraud, and streamline key financial processes. It is scheduled to run through mid-2026 and will bring real transactions under live conditions. This move signals growing confidence in programmable money technology for critical financial infrastructure.

UK Finance and Major Banks Back Quant Tokenised Deposits

According to a press release, UK Finance is leading the effort with partners including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. 

The group selected Quant to provide the technology powering tokenised sterling deposits (GBTD). EY and Linklaters will support the initiative with audit and legal frameworks.

Tokenised deposits are digital versions of commercial bank money that keep the same regulatory protection as traditional deposits. They are designed to offer programmability, faster transactions, and fraud prevention tools. 

Quant’s platform will integrate with bank ledgers, the Bank of England’s RTGS system, Faster Payments, and Open Banking APIs.

The initiative builds on the first phase of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN) that ran in 2024. Quant’s earlier work focused on interoperability and programmability across systems. The company’s technology will now handle live payments to prove how tokenised deposits function in production environments.

Three Use Cases to Test Real-World Benefits

Three areas will be tested to measure economic and operational benefits. Online marketplace payments will be targeted to cut fraud and boost trust between buyers and sellers. Remortgaging will be streamlined to speed up property transactions and reduce conveyancing risks.

Wholesale bond settlement will be trialed to deliver instant delivery-versus-payment (DvP) with a shared liquidity pool. This could cut delays and free up capital currently tied up in clearing and settlement processes.

Quant CEO Gilbert Verdian stated that the project will help build infrastructure for new forms of programmable money. Jana Mackintosh, Managing Director at UK Finance, said the collaboration aims to deliver better payments for customers and businesses while positioning the UK as a leader in tokenised money standards.

The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises