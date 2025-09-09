Quantum computing gathers pace as Infleqtion lands unicorn status with $1.8B valuation deal

Infleqtion, a quantum computing and precision sensor company, has achieved unicorn status with a pre-money valuation of $1.8 billion through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Michael Klein.

The deal was announced on September 8, 2025, and the merger is expected to close later this year or early 2026.

The merger is expected to accelerate Infleqtion’s goal of commercializing quantum products. The deal will provide more than $540 million, including a co-investment from institutional investors Maverick Capital, Counterpoint Global, and Glynn Capital, among others.

Infleqtion hits the billion-dollar milestone

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kinsella anticipates the deal will be completed later this year or early next year. The CEO also said the possibility of a swift listing was a key driver for the merge with a SPAC. The timeline he is anticipating compares to an 18- to 24-month process via an IPO.

The SPAC involved in the deal had roughly $416 million in cash held in its trust accounts as of June ending, and this is supposed to pair with the $125 million in a common stock PIPE — private investment in public equity.

The quantum firm agreed to the deal even though it had attracted interest from other SPACs, which pitched higher valuations, Kinesella added.

Infleqtion will reportedly use proceeds from the merger to strengthen its balance sheet, accelerate investment in its quantum computer using the infamous neutral atom technology, and scale customer adoption.

In addition to building quantum computers, Infleqtion has developed quantum sensor technology, which can be used for precision clocks and geolocation that can be a backup for the half-century-old GPS technology, facing increasing spoofing and blackouts.

Infleqtion said last year that it secured $11 million from the US Defense Department to help advance its quantum positioning systems. As there is so far no quantum computer that can solve real-world problems, other quantum technology revenue can help provide funding until companies can build bigger systems that can solve problems such as breaking encryption or creating new drugs faster.

Infleqtion said it has so far sold three quantum computers and hundreds of quantum sensors, generating about $29 million in trailing 12-month revenue as of June 30. The company expects about $50 million of booked and awarded business by the end of 2025.

The quantum computing sector has gained pace recently

As Cryptopolitan reported, things are heating up in the quantum computing sector, and New Mexico is making a move to become a hub for research and development. According to Forbes, New Mexico now has plans to team up with the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to invest in quantum computing.

Under the terms of the agreement, each party will provide up to $60 million over the next four years to build quantum computers that can solve problems conventional processors can’t.

While AI is seeing exponential support compared to quantum, this year’s investment is already multiples of the $2 billion government support globally last year.

The initiative involves a collaboration between local universities, government agencies, and private sector companies, including notable startups and established tech firms.

“It’s going to require a lot of scientific effort,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “But we’re willing to create that business ecosystem.”

The partnership, which will focus on various aspects of quantum computing, including algorithm development, hardware advancements, and practical applications across industries, will unfold over the next few years, with significant milestones expected in research funding and infrastructure development by 2025.

