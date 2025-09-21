The post Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin may be secure today, but some in the crypto world believe the future holds a different risk. Solana’s co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, has raised alarms about Bitcoin’s long-term survival, warning that Bitcoin must adopt technological upgrades within the next five years to withstand the looming dangers of quantum computing. The question now is whether Bitcoin should prepare early or wait until the threat becomes real. Yakovenko’s Urgent Warning In a recent statement, Yakovenko argued that Bitcoin’s proof-of-work design, while battle-tested for over a decade, could face disruption if quantum computing advances to the point where traditional cryptography becomes vulnerable. According to him, there is a “50/50” chance that powerful quantum machines may soon be able to break the cryptographic signatures that protect Bitcoin wallets.  If that happens, attackers could forge transactions and steal funds, creating an existential threat to the entire Bitcoin network. Call for Upgrades to Bitcoin’s Core Design According to Yakovenko, Bitcoin’s rigid approach to protocol updates exposes the network to long-term risks. Unlike newer blockchains that experiment with different consensus models and cryptographic methods, Bitcoin has largely resisted major changes to maintain its decentralized ethos.  To address this risk, Yakovenko suggested moving toward quantum-resistant signature schemes. However, he admitted that such a transition would not be simple, as it would require major changes and global coordination within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Debate Over Bitcoin Quantum Threat Yakovenko’s warning hasn’t convinced everyone. Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes quantum threats are still far away and says making Bitcoin ready will be simple when needed. Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd also dismissed the concern, noting that such powerful quantum computers don’t exist yet.  “Quantum computers don't exist” That is a correct statement… The post Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin may be secure today, but some in the crypto world believe the future holds a different risk. Solana’s co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, has raised alarms about Bitcoin’s long-term survival, warning that Bitcoin must adopt technological upgrades within the next five years to withstand the looming dangers of quantum computing. The question now is whether Bitcoin should prepare early or wait until the threat becomes real. Yakovenko’s Urgent Warning In a recent statement, Yakovenko argued that Bitcoin’s proof-of-work design, while battle-tested for over a decade, could face disruption if quantum computing advances to the point where traditional cryptography becomes vulnerable. According to him, there is a “50/50” chance that powerful quantum machines may soon be able to break the cryptographic signatures that protect Bitcoin wallets.  If that happens, attackers could forge transactions and steal funds, creating an existential threat to the entire Bitcoin network. Call for Upgrades to Bitcoin’s Core Design According to Yakovenko, Bitcoin’s rigid approach to protocol updates exposes the network to long-term risks. Unlike newer blockchains that experiment with different consensus models and cryptographic methods, Bitcoin has largely resisted major changes to maintain its decentralized ethos.  To address this risk, Yakovenko suggested moving toward quantum-resistant signature schemes. However, he admitted that such a transition would not be simple, as it would require major changes and global coordination within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Debate Over Bitcoin Quantum Threat Yakovenko’s warning hasn’t convinced everyone. Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes quantum threats are still far away and says making Bitcoin ready will be simple when needed. Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd also dismissed the concern, noting that such powerful quantum computers don’t exist yet.  “Quantum computers don't exist” That is a correct statement…

Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030

2025/09/21 04:07
Bitcoin may be secure today, but some in the crypto world believe the future holds a different risk. Solana’s co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, has raised alarms about Bitcoin’s long-term survival, warning that Bitcoin must adopt technological upgrades within the next five years to withstand the looming dangers of quantum computing.

The question now is whether Bitcoin should prepare early or wait until the threat becomes real.

Yakovenko’s Urgent Warning

In a recent statement, Yakovenko argued that Bitcoin’s proof-of-work design, while battle-tested for over a decade, could face disruption if quantum computing advances to the point where traditional cryptography becomes vulnerable.

According to him, there is a “50/50” chance that powerful quantum machines may soon be able to break the cryptographic signatures that protect Bitcoin wallets. 

If that happens, attackers could forge transactions and steal funds, creating an existential threat to the entire Bitcoin network.

Call for Upgrades to Bitcoin’s Core Design

According to Yakovenko, Bitcoin’s rigid approach to protocol updates exposes the network to long-term risks. Unlike newer blockchains that experiment with different consensus models and cryptographic methods, Bitcoin has largely resisted major changes to maintain its decentralized ethos. 

To address this risk, Yakovenko suggested moving toward quantum-resistant signature schemes. However, he admitted that such a transition would not be simple, as it would require major changes and global coordination within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Debate Over Bitcoin Quantum Threat

Yakovenko’s warning hasn’t convinced everyone. Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes quantum threats are still far away and says making Bitcoin ready will be simple when needed.

Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd also dismissed the concern, noting that such powerful quantum computers don’t exist yet. 

Similarly, developer Luke Dashjr argued that Bitcoin should focus on current issues like spam and governance instead of hypothetical risks.

While experts estimate it may take years or decades before quantum machines pose a real-world threat, many in the blockchain space believe early preparation is critical. Several altcoins are already testing quantum-proof cryptography to secure their future.

