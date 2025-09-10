Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/10 10:00
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14377-0.69%
Union
U$0.00955-4.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.06072-1.05%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198187+0.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004839-1.22%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.004006-3.33%

Quantum-resistant blockchain is a new idea in the world of digital money and technology. It means building blockchains that cannot be broken by quantum computers. Today, normal blockchains use cryptography that is safe against normal computers. But quantum computers are much stronger. They can solve math problems much faster. This makes old cryptography weak.

The reason this matters is very clear. Blockchains are built on trust. If someone can break the cryptography, then digital wallets, smart contracts, and transactions can all be stolen or changed. This could destroy trust in the system. That is why many experts say it is important to work now on quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure before quantum machines grow stronger.

This kind of infrastructure is not just about security. It is also about the future of finance, banking, and data. Governments, businesses, and even normal users want to know that blockchain will be safe in 10 or 20 years. The change will not happen in one night, but planning is already starting across the industry.

How Quantum Computing Threatens Blockchain Security

To understand why quantum computing is a risk, it helps to know how blockchain security works today. Two things are actually used in every wallet and transaction. One is a secret key that is the private key. The other one is a public key that is accessible to anyone. The transaction is signed by the private key and verified by the public key to ensure it is right. Ordinary computers are unable to obtain the secret key from the open one. Thousands of years would be needed to guess it.

Quantum computers are otherwise. Their qubits are not normal bits. This gives them the strength to address colossal issues in a much quicker manner. Shor’s algorithm is one of the well-known quantum approaches. This algorithm has the capability of breaking the type of cryptography employed in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most blockchains. It does not take thousands of years to get the private keys of the public ones, but a period of hours or days.

Should this occur, it implies that one may access wallets, swipe coins, or even alter smart contracts. Both proof-of-work blockchains, such as Bitcoin, and proof-of-stake blockchains, such as Ethereum, use the same form of cryptography. Both are at risk. The threat is not money alone. It is also on other systems such as supply chain records, medical data, and government IDs, which might be supported by blockchain in the future.

That is why the discussion of quantum-resistant systems is becoming more and more powerful. It has nothing to do with fear these days, but it has nothing to do with what may be coming right before our eyes when a quantum computer is made.

What is Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure

Quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure denotes constructing an entire infrastructure of a system that is resistant to quantum algorithms. The term infrastructure is significant. It does not all rely on wallets or smart contracts. It consists of nodes, validators, consensus, and the cryptography itself. The chain should be updated in everything.

Simply put, such an infrastructure relies on a new type of cryptography that is hard even for a quantum computer to solve. These are lattice-based, hash-based, and multivariate systems. They are referred to as post-quantum cryptography. Researchers are experimenting with these approaches to determine which one is the best to use in blockchains.

This kind of infrastructure is different from normal blockchain networks. A normal blockchain today might use elliptic curve cryptography. A quantum-resistant blockchain will replace that with stronger systems. It may even use hybrid setups where old and new cryptography are mixed during the transition.

The idea is not only to protect against future hackers. It is also to give confidence to banks, governments, and big companies that blockchains are safe to use for decades. Without this trust, adoption of blockchain in serious fields like healthcare and defense may slow down.

Quantum-Resistant Cryptography for Blockchain

Quantum-resistant cryptography is the main tool that makes this type of blockchain possible. Researchers are experimenting with new systems that remain safe even when powered by a quantum computer, instead of the old methods that can be broken by quantum computers. They are referred to as post-quantum cryptography. There are three common examples: lattice-based, hash-based, and multivariate systems.

Lattice-Based Cryptography

Lattice-based cryptography is one of the strongest and most studied. It works by using complex math problems in grids, also called lattices. Quantum computers cannot easily solve these problems. That makes them very useful for blockchain security.

Blockchains need digital signatures, encryption, and key exchanges. Lattice-based methods can do all of these in a quantum-safe way. Another good thing is that lattice systems can run fast and scale well. This makes them more practical than some other options.

Hash-Based Signatures

Hash-based systems are another option. These use hash functions, which are already common in blockchains. The idea is to create digital signatures that cannot be reversed, even with quantum help.

One advantage is that hash functions are simple and proven. Bitcoin mining already uses hashing. But one issue is that hash-based signatures can be large in size. This can make storage and speed a little more difficult for blockchain networks. Still, many experts see them as strong and safe.

Multivariate Cryptography

Multivariate cryptography uses math problems with many variables. These are hard to solve for both normal and quantum computers. Multivariate methods are not as common as lattice or hash-based, but they are still being studied for post-quantum use.

Some blockchains may choose multivariate systems for digital signatures, especially if they want flexible and lightweight options. The challenge is making sure they are safe from future discoveries, since some designs have already been broken in tests.

Building Quantum-Safe Blockchain Networks

Creating a full blockchain that is quantum-safe is not just about cryptography. It is about the whole network. Validators, miners, nodes, and smart contracts all must support the new system.

One step is upgrading the cryptographic algorithms in wallets and transactions. This means replacing elliptic curve cryptography with lattice or hash-based systems. Another step is updating consensus rules. If validators cannot process quantum-safe signatures, then the chain will fail.

Some experts suggest using hybrid systems for a while. Hybrid systems mix both old and new cryptography. This way, even if one part is broken, the other keeps the network safe. This gives more time for testing and adoption.

Community adoption is also important. If only a few users upgrade, the system will stay weak. Full migration across all nodes and users is needed. This will take time and resources.

For businesses and governments, upgrading to quantum-safe networks means more cost. But the cost of not upgrading may be much bigger if future hacks destroy trust in the blockchain.

Real-World Projects Working on Quantum-Resistant Blockchain

There are already some projects and research programs trying to build or test quantum-resistant blockchains.

Some universities are working with governments to design post-quantum cryptography standards. In the United States, NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) has been leading a project to pick the best algorithms for quantum safety. Many of these can later be used in blockchain.

On the private side, some startups are already building test networks with lattice-based or hash-based systems. They aim to prove that blockchains can still run fast and handle large transactions even with quantum-safe tools.

Even larger firms such as IBM and Google, which are engaged in quantum computing, contribute to quantum-safe cryptography research, as well. Not only the construction of quantum computers, but the preparation of the world to receive them is the subject of their work.

European and Asia governments are also spending funds on post-quantum cryptography. As an example, European Union research initiatives have begun investigating ways blockchains in banking and supply chain can migrate to quantum-resistant infrastructure.

Comparing Traditional Blockchain vs Quantum-Resistant Blockchain

Traditional blockchain and quantum-resistant blockchain may look the same to normal users. Both allow digital money, smart contracts, and data storage. But inside the system, they are very different. The main change is the type of cryptography.

Below is a simple comparison.

FeatureTraditional BlockchainQuantum-Resistant Blockchain
CryptographyElliptic curve, RSALattice-based, Hash-based, Multivariate
Safety against quantumWeakStrong
SpeedHigh todayMay be slightly lower but improving
Storage sizeSmall signaturesLarger signatures possible
AdoptionAlready globalStill in research and testing

This table shows why change is needed. Traditional blockchains work fine now, but once quantum computers grow, they may no longer be safe. Quantum-resistant systems prepare for that future.

Key Benefits of Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure

The main benefit is security for the future. But there are many other reasons why industries and governments care about this upgrade.

One benefit is long-term trust. If people believe blockchains will survive the quantum era, they will keep using them. Another benefit is safer DeFi and banking. Billions of dollars are locked in blockchain networks. Losing them to a quantum hack would be a disaster.

Another strong benefit is that governments and companies will be more open to using blockchain for identity, supply chain, and healthcare if it is quantum-resistant. This will speed up adoption.

BenefitWhy it mattersRisk if ignored
Long-term securityProtects against quantum hacksLoss of trust and stolen assets
Safer financeProtects banks and DeFiCollapse of blockchain finance
Global trustAttracts government useGovernments avoid blockchain
Wider adoptionMore industries joinSlow adoption and lost growth

Quantum-resistant systems are not just about protecting money. They are about making sure blockchain grows into every part of digital life.

Challenges in Making Blockchains Quantum-Resistant

Even with benefits, there are many challenges in building quantum-resistant blockchains. The first challenge is technical complexity. New cryptography is harder to design and integrate. Many algorithms are still being tested. Some could fail in the future.

The second challenge is cost. Upgrading millions of wallets, nodes, and validators is not cheap. For small blockchains, the cost may be too high.

The third challenge is migration. Moving from old cryptography to new one requires all users to adopt. If some stay behind, the system stays weak.

Future of Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure

The future of blockchain depends on how fast the world can prepare for quantum threats. Right now, quantum computers are still in labs. They are not yet strong enough to break Bitcoin or Ethereum. But many experts believe that in the next 10 to 20 years, quantum computers will be much stronger.

Timeline for Adoption

The timeline for quantum-safe adoption will not be the same for every chain. Some blockchains will move early, testing hybrid systems in the next few years. Others will wait until governments set clear rules. Research from NIST shows that post-quantum cryptography standards may be ready soon, and blockchains can use them after that.

Year RangeExpected Progress
2025 – 2030Testing of hybrid blockchains
2030 – 2035First full quantum-safe blockchains go live
2035 – 2040Governments and banks adopt for digital money
2040 and beyondGlobal use of quantum-resistant blockchains

Role in Global Finance

Global finance will depend a lot on trust. Banks, payment systems, and central banks are moving toward digital money. Without quantum resistance, they will not risk building on blockchains. A safe infrastructure means cross-border transactions, settlements, and stablecoins will be secure in the long run.

Future Research and Innovation

Future innovation will not stop at cryptography. New systems may combine AI with quantum-safe blockchains. Networks may use multi-chain systems to spread risk. More research is needed to make sure that every part of the chain, from smart contracts to storage, can survive in a quantum world.

Why Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Matters for the Future

Quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure is not just another upgrade. It is a must for the survival of blockchain. Normal cryptography may look safe today, but quantum computers are coming. They can break the very core of how blockchains work.

By moving early, the blockchain world can avoid future disasters. Governments, banks, and industries will also trust blockchain more if they see it is safe for decades to come. The cost and effort may be high, but the price of not preparing is much higher.

The future of money, identity, and data may all depend on quantum-resistant systems. This is why research, testing, and adoption must begin today.

FAQs on Quantum-Resistant Blockchain

What is quantum-resistant blockchain in simple words

It is a blockchain that uses new types of cryptography so even quantum computers cannot break it.

Can quantum computers really hack Bitcoin

Yes in theory. If quantum computers become strong enough, they can break the cryptography behind Bitcoin and other blockchains.

Is quantum-resistant blockchain already available today

Some projects are testing it, but most big blockchains are not yet quantum-safe. Research is still going on.

Will all blockchains need to upgrade to quantum-safe

Yes, if they want to survive in the long term. Any blockchain that stays with old cryptography may be at risk when quantum computers grow stronger.

Glossary of Terms

Blockchain – A digital system that records transactions in blocks and links them together in a chain.

Quantum Computer – A powerful new type of computer that uses qubits instead of normal bits. It can solve very hard math problems faster than normal computers.

Cryptography – The science of keeping information safe using codes and math.

Private Key – A secret code that allows the owner to access their digital wallet or sign a transaction.

Public Key – A code that is open to everyone and is used to check if a transaction is valid.

Post-Quantum Cryptography – New types of cryptography made to stay safe even when quantum computers arrive.

Lattice-Based Cryptography – A type of quantum-safe cryptography that uses complex math grids, called lattices, to protect data.

Hash Function – A one-way math function that changes data into a fixed code. Used in mining and digital signatures.

Hash-Based Signature – A digital signature made using hash functions that cannot be broken even by quantum computers.

Multivariate Cryptography – A system that uses equations with many variables to make it hard for hackers or quantum computers to solve.

Validator Node – A computer in a blockchain network that checks and approves new transactions or blocks.

Consensus – The process by which blockchain participants agree on which transactions are valid.

Hybrid System – A blockchain that uses both old cryptography and new quantum-safe cryptography during the transition period.

NIST – National Institute of Standards and Technology, a U.S. body working on post-quantum cryptography standards.

Summary

Quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure is about preparing for the future of computing. Today, blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum use cryptography that is safe against normal computers but weak against future quantum machines. Quantum computers, using algorithms like Shor’s, could one day break wallets, steal coins, and destroy trust in blockchains.

To stop this risk, researchers are testing post-quantum cryptography, such as lattice-based, hash-based, and multivariate systems. These methods make blockchains secure even if quantum computers become powerful. Building quantum-safe networks is not just about cryptography. It also requires updating nodes, validators, and community adoption.

Several real-world projects, from startups to governments, are already testing quantum-resistant solutions. The benefits are clear: long-term safety, trust from banks and governments, and secure DeFi. But there are also challenges, like technical complexity, high costs, and migration problems.

Looking ahead, quantum-resistant systems may start with hybrid solutions in the next decade. By 2040, full adoption across global finance could be possible. For the future of digital money, IDs, and secure data, quantum-resistant blockchain is not optional. It is a necessity.

 

Read More: Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure">Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders

Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders

The post Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has always been a place where conviction meets opportunity. Some projects arrive with a whisper and fade with the crowd, while others roar into existence, shaking the ground beneath them. For investors, analysts, and blockchain enthusiasts alike, the challenge is to identify which names will dominate the next cycle. Right now, three assets are carving their mark on the global stage: Bull Zilla, Litecoin, and Toncoin. Each of these coins represents a different face of crypto’s promise. BullZilla is the cinematic presale titan that thrives on progressive scarcity and investor belief. Litecoin is the veteran powerhouse, a digital silver that continues to evolve while maintaining its role as one of the most trusted transactional blockchains. Toncoin is the rising network-native giant, pushing the boundaries of user adoption and showcasing the ability to scale beyond expectations. For financial students learning the art of tokenomics, for developers searching for scalable ecosystems, and for investors hunting the best crypto presales now, these three assets stand as beacons. They don’t simply participate in the market, they define it. BullZilla: Mutation Engine Ignites Explosive ROI Potential BullZilla ($BZIL) is not just another meme coin in the crowded crypto jungle. It is a creature of myth and market design, crafted with one of the most compelling presale mechanics in history. Its Mutation Engine drives the project, a system where the presale price evolves in real time with capital milestones and time triggers. Each stage makes entry costlier, amplifying the rewards for those who act first. At this very moment, BullZilla is in Stage 2B: Dead Wallets Don’t Lie. The current price is $0.00003908, with more than $300,000 raised and over 1,000 holders already locked in. Early believers have already achieved a 579% ROI, while investors entering Stage 2B still stand before a potential…
Threshold
T$0.01665+1.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06072-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159-0.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 11:55
Partager
Can the popular RWA really make money?

Can the popular RWA really make money?

In the cryptocurrency world, consensus is never lacking. To some extent, as the carrier of the dream economy, consensus is the gold of the cryptocurrency world. From the summer of DeFi to the once-popular NFTs, from the glimpse of the future of Web3 to the sudden explosion of AI, the continuous rise of the cryptocurrency world has all stemmed from consensus itself. Now, the wind of consensus is blowing towards RWA. As institutions continue to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional markets, RWA, the tokenization of real-world assets, is considered the next major trend poised to generate substantial growth. In Hong Kong, internet giants, financial institutions, and major banks appear to be waiting and observing this potential future trend. In mainland China, projects under the RWA banner are also mushrooming, hoping to dispel the industry's stagnation with RWA's momentum. But after unveiling the veil of “everything can be tokenized”, whether the real RWA is really the gold to be mined as the market imagines is still a big question mark. 01. Current Status of RWA Development: Overseas Focus on Finance, while Mainland China Develops Industry RWAs, short for Real World Assets, broadly refer to any real-world physical asset that is tokenized and mapped onto a blockchain. Strictly speaking, stablecoins are also a form of RWA. From an asset perspective, RWAs offer numerous advantages. First, divisibility. Compared to traditional assets, which are sold in fixed units, tokenization allows for fragmentation and sale of assets in smaller units. This not only lowers the barrier to entry for financing but also allows for greater trading flexibility for large assets constrained by scale. Second, it offers broader price discovery and liquidity. Under existing financial product trading infrastructure, financial asset transactions are subject to significant time and space constraints. However, on-chain tokenization enables 24/7 trading and global pricing, more in line with the characteristics of a free market. Finally, efficiency is enhanced. On-chain tokenization offers high transparency and reduces intermediary costs and time, making RWAs generally more efficient in issuance. With these advantages, traditional institutions have flocked to the market. Beginning in 2019, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, DBS Bank, UBS, Santander, Societe Generale, and Hamilton Lane, among others, began exploring this sector and testing and issuing some products. But why has RWA only recently exploded in popularity? The underlying reasons are policy and cyclical factors. First, a shift in the policy environment. The United States, in particular, significantly reduced regulatory pressure on tokenized assets this year and even expressed a heightened interest in stablecoins and RWA assets. Hong Kong has also seen this. This relaxed regulatory environment has given previously hesitant institutions the freedom to conduct pilot projects. Second, there are issues related to industry cycles. To date, the core driving force of the cryptocurrency industry has shifted from technology and applications to capital. The prominent problem restricting the cryptocurrency industry is the serious lack of incremental growth. The market can no longer support development by relying solely on the existing resources within the circle. It is necessary to introduce flows of people and funds from outside the circle. The large-scale influx of traditional institutions just corresponds to this solution. Therefore, RWA, as the best entry point for traditional institutions and crypto finance, has also been popular. As with their current development, the paths of RWA development in China and abroad, like their attitudes toward blockchain, differ significantly. Overseas RWAs, primarily in the United States, focus on finance, with tokenized assets often consisting primarily of government bonds and money market funds. In contrast, domestic RWAs emphasize real-world empowerment, with underlying assets possessing a distinct industrial nature. Currently, due to their early start and maturing development, overseas RWAs are exhibiting a diverse range of underlying assets. According to Rwa.xyz data, after excluding stablecoins, the total on-chain RWA has reached $28.44 billion, a 14.74-fold increase from $1.929 billion in 2022. The number of asset issuers has reached 274, with total asset holders exceeding 380,000. In terms of asset classes, private credit is the core area of RWA, with a scale of 16.1 billion yuan, accounting for 56.61%. US Treasuries rank second with $7.5 billion, followed by commodities ($2 billion), institutional alternative funds ($1.8 billion), and public equity ($4.2 million). Non-US Treasury bonds and corporate bonds are the least involved, with a combined total of only $600,000. While private lending appears to be leading the way, Figure, an on-chain mortgage lender, alone accounts for $15.5 billion in private lending. However, Figure merely records transactions on the Provenance blockchain after backing its core HELOC mortgage product. Strictly speaking, it merely uploads data to the blockchain and is not a true RWA company. Therefore, the most attractive sector in the RWA sector remains US Treasury bonds. Institutional investors flock to the U.S. Treasury bond market. The top three holdings are all large institutions. BlackRock's tokenized fund, BUIDL, currently holds $2.283 billion in assets, followed by WisdomTree's WTGXX (US$830 million) and Franklin Templeton's government money fund, BENJI (US$740 million). Together, these three companies hold 37.78% of the Treasury bond market. Precious metals dominate the commodity market, with gold holdings exceeding $1.88 billion, representing over 70% of the market. Shifting our focus from overseas to domestically, the target composition shifts. China's RWA practice is still in its early stages, with the industrial chain still evolving. Development pathways are primarily focused on empowering the real economy, with applications currently underway in financial assets, physical assets, trade financing, supply chain traceability, cultural heritage preservation, and tourism. Typical examples include the Longxin Group charging pile asset project, the GCL Energy photovoltaic asset project, the Green Energy battery swap asset project, the Malu grape agricultural product project, and the Greenland Jinchuang real estate project. For example, the first charging pile asset RWA project in China, a collaboration between Ant Digital and Longxin Technology, successfully raised 100 million RMB in tokenized financing, leveraging 9,000 charging piles owned by GCL Energy. Source: Huaxi Securities There are also differences in infrastructure. Overseas RWAs are mostly hosted on public blockchains, with Ethereum holding over 57% of the market share. Domestic RWAs, however, adhere to traditional principles, primarily relying on consortium blockchains, supplemented by public blockchains. Currently, blockchain companies such as Ant Digits and Shuqin Technology are developing dedicated RWA platforms. Despite differences in infrastructure and underlying assets, a preliminary consensus has emerged both domestically and internationally regarding the rush to establish RWAs. According to a joint forecast by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and ADDX, the global asset tokenization market will reach $16.1 trillion by 2030. Against this backdrop, not only large enterprises are eager to capitalize, but even small and medium-sized businesses are jumping on this new gold mine of wealth. However, despite this seemingly limitless potential, is RWA truly flawless in its current development? Is issuing an RWA truly as easy as taking something out of a bag? 02. The dilemma of RWA: high issuance threshold and liquidity problems The answer is no. First, despite the slogan "everything can be tokenized," RWAs are not without requirements for their underlying assets. The term "asset" implies that the issued RWA must be an objectively yielding asset. Therefore, a relatively good underlying asset should possess three basic qualities: standardization, high liquidity, and a more attractive return. Essentially, on-chain asset issuance merely provides a new financing and issuance channel. The key to attracting market liquidity lies in the inherent value of the asset. From a scalability perspective, scalable assets must possess stable value, clear legal title, and verifiable off-chain data; otherwise, widespread distribution is difficult. This also explains why government bonds are the largest overseas RWA product: their inherent high liquidity, guaranteed returns, and high compliance certainty naturally align with the RWA concept. Even if the asset issue is resolved, issuing RWAs is still not an easy task under my country's current environment. Currently, due to the inherent securities nature of RWAs, the RWA issuance process involves both legal compliance and technical complexity. For example, issuing private RWAs in Hong Kong requires initial asset screening to ensure that the assets are clear and tradable. Typically, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) entity is established to connect domestic and overseas markets, facilitating the compliant cross-border flow of funds and assets. License application and sandbox testing must also be completed in Hong Kong. After ensuring compliance, technical implementation must ensure data and asset interoperability. Comprehensive solution providers are now available, focusing on asset on-chain integration, smart contract auditing, and cross-chain interoperability. The entire process, relying solely on private companies to issue RWAs in Hong Kong, would take at least eight months. The complex process leads to high costs. According to a PAnews report, the cost of issuing a single RWA product in Hong Kong can reach 3-6 million RMB, covering legal compliance, technology integration, brokerage costs, and fundraising and QFLP costs. Brokerages, as the core of RWA transactions, account for the majority of these costs, with channel fees reaching 2-3 million RMB. From a long-term strategic perspective, issuance costs rise even further. Obtaining a Hong Kong license alone can cost over one million RMB, and the extremely challenging Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license can cost tens of millions RMB, making participation accessible only to large, well-resourced players. More importantly, issuance is just the beginning; liquidity challenges remain. In fact, even in larger overseas markets, the liquidity of RWA products is far from optimistic. Take BlackRock's BUIDL, for example. With a market capitalization of $2.238 billion and monthly transaction volume exceeding $170 million, BUIDL is a market leader overseas. However, it has only 89 holders, 51 monthly transfer addresses, and fewer than 20 monthly active addresses, highlighting the market's high dependence on issuers and a small number of large institutions. This is consistent with the performance of the traditional government bond market, where such assets typically generate interest through scale rather than relying on a trading market. Tokenization hardly changes the underlying nature of these assets. Across the institutional RWA market, these characteristics of high market capitalization, concentrated control, and low liquidity are common. Only products with relatively widespread trading channels, such as gold RWAs, can break this mold. This shows that the threshold for issuing RWAs is not only high, but also quite high. Companies hoping to achieve huge profits through RWAs and create something out of nothing may need to think twice before taking action. After all, if there is a good asset, there will naturally be no shortage of sellers. However, if the underlying asset cannot be classified as a high-quality asset in the first place, tokenization will not only fail to achieve good results, but may even lead to losses. In fact, a large number of RWA products currently flooding the market are simply skirting the rules, covering junk assets with a conceptual shell to package them as new products. This not only fails to meet the original intention of RWAs, but also poses compliance risks. Take Hainan Huatie, a project that has recently gained widespread attention in the market, for example. The company, relying on the "Brother Hornet" digital collectible, has tied the collectible to a cash dividend of 50,000 stock income rights each year from 2025 to 2027. As a further development strategy, the company has also officially announced the issuance of a 10 million yuan non-financial RWA product, which will digitize the use and operating rights of all its equipment on the blockchain in the form of "membership cards," allowing users to circulate through on-chain transfers, consignments, and other methods while enjoying certain usage rights or benefits. Although both projects were quite successful, with the Hornet Brother digital collectible seeing its floor price leap from 200 to 15,000 yuan in just three days, a closer look reveals that both NFTs and RWAs have very unclear ownership structures, extremely vague disclosure information, and involve the splitting of securitized proceeds, posing obvious compliance risks. 03. The Future of RWA: A Dialectical Unity of Brightness and Twists In summary, although RWA has developed rapidly in the past two years driven by both policies and markets, the industrial chain has been steadily extended, the coverage of underlying assets has continued to increase, product types have shown a trend of diversification, and the issuing entities have been continuously expanded, it also faces objective challenges such as insufficient infrastructure, long issuance cycle, high cost, low liquidity, and lack of regulatory chain. If long-term development is to be achieved, it is indispensable to improve infrastructure technically, build an ecosystem for service providers, and create a structure in the market. Fortunately, the market is taking action. Technically, specialized platforms for RWA issuance are springing up, along with accelerators, organizations, and associations focused on RWA services. The standard system for product issuance continues to improve. Even with the daunting challenge of liquidity, the market is attempting to address it by opening up the DeFi space and developing on-chain distribution. On the regulatory front, both the United States and Hong Kong are providing a better environment for innovation within their rules. Hong Kong's Ensemble Sandbox is a prime example. The future is bright, but the road ahead is tortuous. Behind the gold rush, there are also obstacles. For RWA, there is still a long way to go.
Union
U$0.00954-4.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06072-1.05%
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1316-3.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 12:00
Partager
Pasino 2025: Unlock Real Crypto Casino Bonuses

Pasino 2025: Unlock Real Crypto Casino Bonuses

In 2025, crypto casinos are redefining online gambling by combining blockchain security with the excitement of real-money play. While thrilling games matter, the bonuses often make the biggest difference, giving players extra spins, bigger bankrolls, and more chances to win. That’s where Pasino stands out.  Known for its honesty, transparency, and player-first approach, Pasino delivers […] The post Pasino 2025: Unlock Real Crypto Casino Bonuses appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06072-1.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04902+5.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159-0.34%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 12:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Litecoin Trades Above $113, Toncoin Hits $3.12 as BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale Now Secures Over 1000 Holders

Can the popular RWA really make money?

Pasino 2025: Unlock Real Crypto Casino Bonuses

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets