Qubic crypto surges 25% after the Monero attack

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/14 01:27
Qubic
QUBIC$0,0000029027-1,60%

Qubic crypto is leading the market rally after its mining pool achieved 51% dominance in Monero.

Summary
  • Qubic led the altcoin rally after reports that it achieved 51% control of Monero
  • That level of dominance would allow it to rewrite the blockchain
  • The pool did not abuse its apparent control over Monero

Qubic (QUBIC) crypto is leading the latest altcoin rally, after this mining pool shook the Monero (XMR) community. On Wednesday, August 13, Qubic rose 25% to a daily high of $0.000003121, before stabilizing at $0.000003006.

The main driver for its rise appears to be reports that this mining pool achieved 51% control of Monero’s hashrate. Several crypto industry insiders, including SlowMist founder Yu Xian and Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, confirmed the “51% attack,” drawing attention to its dangers to Monero.

Theoretically, any entity controlling more than 51% of the hashrate can reverse transactions, double-spend, and overwrite the chain. However, Qubic’s dominance was short-lived, and the network did not perform any malicious operations. By some estimates, sustaining that level of dominance would have cost $75 million per day.

What Monero dominance means for Qubic

Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo explained that the goal of the operation was to make Monero more resilient to similar attacks. Still, another effect was to draw attention to the Qubic crypto token.

Qubic managed to attain this level of dominance by offering generous rewards to Monero miners. It achieved this by its “useful proof-of-work” model, which converts mining rewards into USDT to buy and burn Qubic tokens.

On the other hand, the 51% incident did erode some trust in the privacy-focused Monero. This is especially true as many governments around the world view it as a tool for illicit activity. Still, the Monero community remained resilient, and the token stabilized at $256 following the attack.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09975-1,11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,283-1,07%
HAI
HAI$0,010295-0,78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113.782,68-1,96%
MANTRA
OM$0,2386-2,61%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1162-2,43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0995+29,55%
Ethereum
ETH$4.195,17-3,11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure