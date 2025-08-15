Qubic releases 51% attack experiment report: 6 blocks were reorganized and 60 blocks were isolated during the period

PANews reported on August 15th that the Qubic mining pool achieved over 51% dominance of the Monero network's hash rate in its latest experiment, resulting in six block reorganizations and the orphaning of 60 blocks. Preliminary official reports indicate that Qubic mined approximately 80% of Monero blocks within two hours, earning a total of 750 XMR and 7 million XTM. The remaining unsold Tari and newly mined XTM, totaling 1.72 billion Qubic, were destroyed, valued at approximately $55,000. Miners and hash rate contributors received 6.22 billion Qubic rewards, equivalent to approximately $200,000. The network's peak hash rate reached 2.71 GH/s, representing 52% of the global Monero hash rate. This experiment is ongoing, and independent experts are evaluating the impact of this 51% dominance.