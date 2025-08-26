Queen Hits Special Milestones On Multiple Billboard Charts

Queen’s iconic Greatest Hits album has now spent 400 weeks on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, and 450 on the Top Hard Rock Albums list. UNSPECIFIED – FEBRUARY 01: Photo of Freddie MERCURY and QUEEN; Freddie Mercury performing live on stage (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Queen’s Greatest Hits is one of a number of compilations from beloved musical acts that maintains a constant presence on not just one Billboard chart, but several. The project, which arrived decades ago and features the band’s most famous singles, spent many years as a bestseller. Now that streaming factors into most of Billboard’s albums tallies, it’s likely that Queen’s Greatest Hits will never fully disappear, as millions of people around the United States click play on at least one of the band’s tracks every week, contributing to the success of the title.

Greatest Hits appears on four Billboard rankings at the moment, and it reaches notable milestones on all but one of them as Americans keep listening to one of the most lucrative songbooks in rock history.

Queen’s Greatest Hits Celebrates 400 Weeks

Greatest Hits by Queen lives inside the top 20 on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. This time around, it dips a few spaces on both, descending to Nos. 14 and 18, respectively. While the compilation is tumbling — if only slightly — Queen’s Greatest Hits celebrates 400 weeks on both rock-specific rosters.

Queen’s Greatest Hits Reaches 450 Frames

The same compilation hits an even more astounding landmark on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Queen’s Greatest Hits is steady in third place on that list, where it’s up to 450 frames as of this period.

Greatest Hits Vs. Greatest Hits I, II & III: The Platinum Collection

Greatest Hits is Queen’s first project to make it to the milestones it reaches, and since it’s the go-to for the public in terms of buying and streaming all things Queen, the band may never hit those landmarks again.

Queen only claims one title with triple-digit weeks on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, but the same can’t be said for the Top Hard Rock Albums tally. The Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack racked up 108 stays on the roster, while Greatest Hits I, II & III: The Platinum Collection has thus far managed 174 — and it’s counted as a separate entity from Greatest Hits.

On the Top Hard Rock Albums roster, Greatest Hits has already spent 194 weeks at No. 1, making it one of the longest-running champions on any Billboard chart.

Queen’s Greatest Hits Ranks as One of the Sturdiest Albums Ever

After shifting 13,900 equivalent units (according to Luminate), Queen’s Greatest Hits dips five spaces on the Billboard 200. On that all-encompassing ranking, the compilation stands out as one of the longest-charting albums ever, as it’s now up to 660 frames on the list of the most consumed albums in America. Only 11 titles have held on for longer stays, including Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers, and Journey’s Greatest Hits. Those rank as the three longest-running wins ever with 990, 900 and 870 weeks on the tally, respectively.

