Quid Miner 2.0 Green Cloud Mining Expands Globally

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:03
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.45%
XRP
XRP$2.9782+0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016754+4.62%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08996+1.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1408-9.62%

This year’s crypto market has presented a stark contrast: ETFs continue to attract investment, yet prices remain volatile. More and more institutions are realizing that ETFs or “buy and hold” strategies alone are insufficient for asset allocation, and are turning to more predictable, long-term cash flow instruments.

Cloud mining has therefore regained attention. By standardizing computing power into contracts, users do not need to purchase mining machines or bear electricity bills. Output is managed through transparent contracts with daily settlement by a third-party mining pool

This model transforms investors from mere price observers into true participants in blockchain networks.

At the same time, the United States’ “GENIUS Act” requires that stablecoins must be fully backed by US dollars or US Treasury bonds, the SEC’s “Project Crypto” is accelerating the approval process for Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP ETFs; Europe is promoting ESG disclosure standards. These dual forces of policy and funding are pushing cloud mining to the forefront of compliance and sustainable returns.

Quid Miner: A Bridge Between Compliance and Green Computing Power

UK-based Quid Miner, founded in 2010 and entering the cloud mining market in 2018, strictly adheres to international regulatory standards. It currently operates in over 180 countries and serves millions of users.

The platform streamlines the process through a transparent contract mechanism, allowing users to participate without hardware investment. All output is liquidated and directly distributed to accounts by a third-party, compliant mining pool, ensuring the independence and traceability of returns.

As of July 2025, Quid Miner’s managed power capacity reached 879 MW, with a computing power exceeding 36.7 EH/s, ranking among the highest globally. The company plans to add 1 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2026 to meet institutional demand for green, compliant assets.

Quid Miner Platform Advantages

1. AI-Powered Intelligent Computing Power Scheduling – Real-time optimization of allocations to high-yield assets such as BTC, XRP, and ETH;

2. Compliance and Independence – Our settlement mechanism complies with international audit standards, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness;

3.  Daily Settlement – The platform provides daily settlement through its contract mechanism, ensuring transparency during volatile periods

4. Flexible Investment Options – From zero-barrier experiences to large-scale institutional investments, covering all fund sizes;

5. Green Energy Driven – Our data centers extensively utilize renewable energy, enhancing long-term investment confidence.

Start earning in three easy steps.

Step 1: Register an account – Sign up in minutes and receive a $15 beginner bonus. Daily check-ins earn you an additional $0.60

Step 2: Choose a contract – From short-term experimentation to long-term investment, we offer a variety of options, covering major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE, allowing you to flexibly match your funds with your goals.

Step 3: Earn rewards – Once the contract is live, the computing power automatically runs, and the platform settles and distributes profits directly daily, helping investors accumulate a stable and predictable cash flow.

Contract Examples

Bitcoin Starter Plan: $100 | 2 Days | $4 Daily | Total Return $108

XRP Growth Plan: $600 | 6 Days | $7.20 Daily | Total Return $643.20

Strategic Miner Plan: $3,000 | 20 Days | $39 Daily | Total Return $3,780

DOGE & LTC [Ant L7]: $8,000 | 27 Days | $122.4 Daily | Total Return $11,304.80

Elite Plan: $50,000 | 45 Days | $910 Daily | Total Return $90,950

(Learn more about the newest contracts and earning options at https://quidminer.com )

Conclusion: Cloud Mining Enters a New Phase of Compliance and Sustainable Development

With the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and the approaching countdown to the XRP ETF, the crypto market is entering a new phase of achieving both compliance and profitability. ETFs provide liquidity, while Quid Miner’s green cloud mining  offers an alternative through renewable-powered mining operations and transparent settlement.

Against the backdrop of new stablecoin regulations and the energy transition, Quid Miner is more than just a computing power platform; it serves as a bridge connecting energy, capital, and blockchain,  opening up a new channel for global users to participate in blockchain infrastructure through cloud mining.

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

Source: https://beincrypto.com/quid-miner-2-0-global-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00875-2.82%
Solana
SOL$222.95+3.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796+1.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Union
U$0.01098+0.18%
TIA
TIA$1.748-2.88%
IO
IO$0.61--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06255+2.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad