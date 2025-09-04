Quid Miner 2.0 Green Cloud Mining Strengthens XRP’s Ecosystem and Investor Access

The recent roller-coaster ride in the cryptocurrency market has once again exposed the gap between speculative hype and long-term financial strategy. Bitcoin soared to $124,000 in July, only to fall below $110,000 in August, while Ethereum’s scaling upgrade and the ongoing review of an XRP ETF have added new uncertainties.

For many retail traders, this volatility is part of the thrill. But for institutional investors, it highlights a harsh reality: speculation alone cannot build a sustainable portfolio. They are shifting their focus from short-term bets to passive income models that can provide stable returns regardless of market fluctuations.

The Rise of Passive Income in Crypto

In traditional finance, dividends, bonds, and real estate can generate steady cash flows. In contrast, cryptocurrencies have long relied on price speculation, exposing investors to the risk of volatility.

Now, a yield-focused model is changing that dynamic—transforming blockchain infrastructure into a source of everyday income. Quid Miner is at the forefront of this shift, offering institutional investors a reliable path to passive income.

Quid Miner: Turning Hash Power into Daily Rewards

One company leading this shift is Quid Miner. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner follows international regulatory standards and has built a global cloud mining platform that enables investors to convert computing power into predictable cash flow.

Instead of purchasing cryptocurrency directly, users lease hash power from Quid Miner’s network of data centers across North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The output of this hash power—in the form of Bitcoin and other supported assets—is distributed directly to user wallets daily, operating similarly to a digital dividend.

What makes Quid Miner different?

1. Daily Predictability—Investors receive stable returns, ensuring a clear path to returns even amidst market volatility.

2. Convenience—Mining requires no hardware, electricity costs, or technical expertise;. participation available via web and mobile app.

3. AI Optimization—A proprietary engine dynamically allocates hash power to maximize returns.

4. Sustainability – Over half of Quid Miner’s energy needs are sourced from renewable energy, meeting global ESG standards.

5. Global Reach – The platform serves customers in over 180 countries and supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT.

As of July 2025, Quid Miner reports 879 MW of hosting capacity and over 50.7 EH/s of hashrate, solidifying its position as a global leader in cloud mining.

Three Steps to Passive Income

Step 1: Join – Create your account in minutes and unlock a $15 starter bonus 

Step 2: Choose – Choose from flexible contracts based on your budget and goals, from short-term trials to  larger configurations.

Step 3: Earn – Activate your hashing power and  track daily distributions in the app. (For more information on the latest plans and rewards, please visit: website)

Expanding Participation Options

The cryptocurrency narrative is changing. No longer just a playground for volatility-chasing traders, it’s becoming a legitimate source of predictable income.

Quid Miner represents this new era. By combining compliance, transparency, AI-driven efficiency, and ESG-focused operations, it offers institutions a way to  provide another pathway to participate in blockchain networks.

For investors tired of the roller-coaster ride of volatility, Quid Miner acts like a gearbox, keeping their portfolios moving forward smoothly, sustainably, and profitably.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/quid-miner-2-0-green-cloud-mining-xrp-ecosystem/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
