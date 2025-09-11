Quid Miner Cloud Mining Boosts ETH Ecosystem Development

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/11 21:40
NEAR
NEAR$2.691-0.51%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08888-2.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,410.07+0.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12774-2.35%

On September 5th, $1.28 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH) options are set to expire on Deribit, the world’s largest crypto derivatives exchange. Market analysts believe this event could trigger short-term price fluctuations and have a profound impact on investor sentiment. With ETH currently fluctuating near key support levels, traders are betting on future trends while also seeking new ways to hedge risk and secure stable returns. Against this backdrop, QuidMiner cloud mining is gaining traction among investors, offering a more stable income model for ETH holders.

Cloud Mining: A New Way to Invest in ETH

Unlike high-risk derivatives trading, cloud mining emphasizes stability and sustainability. By renting remote computing power, users can participate in the value creation of the ETH network without having to purchase their own mining machines or bear the high costs of electricity and operations. Especially during periods of option expiration and market volatility, cloud mining offers investors an alternative, eliminating the need for short-term speculation and providing a sustainable cash flow. For many long-term ETH investors, this is a complementary approach that better aligns with asset management.

How Quid Miner Cloud Mining Works

On the Quid Miner platform, users can easily participate in ETH mining without any technical background:

  • Sign up and enjoy bonus – new users can get $15 welcome bonus when they sign up via email ;
  • Multi-currency support – you can use ETH, BTC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, USDT and other mainstream cryptocurrencies to top up;
  • Automated mining — the system automatically allocates computing power according to the contract and operates around the clock;
  • Transparent Settlement – Revenue is credited daily and users can view it at any time in the backend.

The core of this model lies in lowering the threshold and automating operations. Users do not need to purchase expensive mining machines or worry about operation and maintenance issues, and can quickly enter the profit segment of the ETH ecosystem.

Advantages of Quid Miner

Compared with other cloud mining platforms, Quid Miner has formed a clear differentiation in long-term value and security:

  1. Green energy: 100% solar and wind energy is used to achieve carbon neutrality, in line with ESG investment trends;
  2. Fund security: Double protection provided by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, and equipped with an offline cold wallet system;
  3. Compliance and Trust: Since its establishment in London, UK in 2018, the platform has reached more than 9 million users worldwide;
  4. Alliance Rewards: Invite friends to receive a 4.5% referral reward, up to a maximum of $10,000 USD.

The advantages section highlights safety, compliance, greenness and globalization, providing users with longer-term and more stable protection, not just operational convenience.

In conclusion

With the expiration of $1.28 billion in ETH options approaching, the short-term market may face significant volatility. However, in the long term, investors need to focus on how to achieve stable returns amidst uncertainty. QuidMiner cloud mining not only provides ETH holders with opportunities for daily cash flow but also promotes the sustainable development of the Ethereum ecosystem. In the future, cloud mining is expected to become a key component of ETH investors’ asset allocation, shifting investment strategies from pure speculation to long-term value creation.

Quid Miner platform official website: https://quidmining.com/

Official email: [email protected]

The post Quid Miner Cloud Mining Boosts ETH Ecosystem Development appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.23803+4.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Partager
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$226.04+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:18
Partager
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
Union
U$0.00929-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09247-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins