Quid Miner launches new contract, users can earn XRP every day

2025/08/18 22:16
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP’s renewed momentum, coupled with growing interest in cloud mining, is drawing investors toward compliant, income-generating platforms like Quid Miner.

Table of Contents

  • What is cloud mining?
  • Why Quid Miner stands out
  • How to start mobile cloud mining in 3 steps
  • About Quid Miner
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • Institutional inflows and pending ETF approvals strengthen XRP’s legitimacy in global finance.
  • Quid Miner offers mobile-first cloud mining with AI optimization, multi-coin support, and green infrastructure.
  • Investors gain daily passive income through flexible plans, starting with a free $15 signup bonus.

XRP is back in focus as institutional inflows rise and optimism builds around multiple XRP ETF filings awaiting SEC approval this October. With Ripple’s case against the SEC finally settled and appeals withdrawn, regulatory clarity is opening the door for broader adoption. Meanwhile, XRP continues to prove its value in cross-border payments, already used by over 100 banks and financial institutions worldwide.

For investors, this momentum underscores a shift toward legitimacy and growth. But in today’s volatile market, many are seeking compliant, secure ways to earn passive crypto income beyond simply holding tokens.

That’s where Quid Miner comes in, a global, mobile cloud mining platform that transforms smartphones into reliable crypto income generators.

What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining allows users to earn cryptocurrency by renting computing power from professional data centers instead of buying and maintaining expensive mining rigs. This model eliminates hardware costs, electricity bills, and technical complexity, delivering daily passive income directly to investors’ wallets.

Quid Miner has taken this concept further, making it mobile-first and globally accessible, providing investors with one of the best cloud mining platforms in 2025.

Why Quid Miner stands out

  1. AI mining optimization: Real-time allocation of hash power to maximize daily returns.
  2. Multi-coin support: Mine BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT seamlessly.
  3. Bank-grade security: McAfee®, Cloudflare®, 2FA, and encrypted wallets safeguard funds.
  4. Green infrastructure: 100% renewable energy powering global data centers.
  5. User rewards: $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, and referral commissions up to 4.5%.

How to start mobile cloud mining in 3 steps

  1. Start with Quid Miner: Get a $15 free plan and enjoy $0.60 in daily passive income at no cost.
  2. Quick sign-up: Register with an email, log in, and begin mining instantly.
  3. Pick a plan: Choose from flexible contracts designed for different budgets and goals.

Sample mining contracts:

  • Bitcoin Starter Plan: $100 | 2 Days | $4/day | Total Return: $108
  • XRP Growth Plan: $600 | 6 Days | $7.20/day | Total Return: $643.20
  • Strategic Miner: $3,000 | 20 Days | $39/day | Total Return: $3,780
  • DOGE & LTC [Antminer L7]: $8,000 | 27 Days | $122.4/day | Total: $11,304.80
  • Elite Package: $50,000 | 45 Days | $910/day | Total Return: $90,950

Each plan differs in hash power, duration, and returns. Visit the contracts page on the official website to explore all options after logging in.

About Quid Miner

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner has operated under strict international compliance since launching cloud mining services in 2018. Today, the company runs renewable-powered mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, providing stable computing power to users across 180+ countries. With 24/7 multilingual support, Quid Miner ensures a seamless mining experience worldwide.

Conclusion

As XRP gains momentum and regulation brings clarity, investors are turning to secure income solutions. Quid Miner meets that demand with compliant, green, mobile-first mining, offering a simple path to steady daily returns.

To learn more about Quid Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected].

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.
