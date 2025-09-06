QYLD ETF: Is this 13% yielding Nasdaq 100 Index fund a buy?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/06 00:09
SIX
SIX$0.0214-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09779-0.47%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.182+0.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.011015+0.85%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sol Strategies files with SEC for potential Nasdaq listing.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is struggling this year. QYLD has rallied to $16.7, up by 21% from its lowest level this year. 

Unlike other funds, it remains much lower than the year-to-date high of $17.6 and has had outflows in the last six consecutive weeks. Its net inflow this year was $495 million, bringing its total assets to over $8 billion. 

What is QYLD ETF and how it works

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF is one of the biggest players in the covered call sector. Its goal is to generate substantial returns by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index.

While top Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs provide a 1% return, the QYLD has a dividend yield of about 13%, making it popular among dividend investors.

The QYLD ETF uses a different approach to other covered call funds in the way it is designed. It is a passive fund that tracks the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 Index.

This index employs a strategy of holding all companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index, which is primarily composed of technology companies such as Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google. Historically, the Nasdaq 100 Index has been one of the best performers in the United States.

By investing in the Nasdaq 100, the fund aims to benefit from its strong performance over time. At the same time, it sells at-the-money (ATM) covered calls on 100% of the portfolio. A covered call involves owning an asset and then selling call options, collecting the premium, which it then distributes to investors.

The ETF benefits substantially during the highly volatile periods in the market as option premiums increase. However, the challenge is that the options premium caps the upside when the underlying asset is in a strong trajectory.

The QYLD ETF is often compared to the JPMorgan Nasdaq 100 Premium Equity ETF (JEPQ), which also aims to generate superior returns by leveraging the covered call strategy.

However, the two funds are different in that JEPQ is an active fund where JPMorgan’s experts select stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index, while QYLD is a passive one.

The other difference is that QYLD sells ATM calls, while JEPQ sells out-of-the-market (OTM) calls that earn it a lower premium, while retaining more upside potential.

Is QYLD ETF a good investment?

For an investor interested in American technology companies, there are two main ways to go about it. One can invest in a fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, like QQQ and QQQM. These funds generate more returns, while giving a lesser dividend.

The other option is to invest in covered call ETFs like QYLD. While these funds generate a higher dividend income, the reality is that they are less profitable in the long term.

For example, the QYLD ETF has an expense ratio of 0.60%, higher than most passive funds. Also, it is taxed differently than other passive funds, adding to its higher costs. In a statement, the co-founder of NEOS, which runs similar funds said:

Most importantly, the fund’s total return is significantly smaller than that of other funds that track the Nasdaq 100.

For example, QYLD’s total return in the last three years was 44%, much lower than the Nasdaq 100’s 100% and JEPQ’s 73%. The same is happening this year as its total return is minus 0.37%, while the other two generated 12% and 6.50%, respectively.

The post QYLD ETF: Is this 13% yielding Nasdaq 100 Index fund a buy? appeared first on Invezz

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The […]
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013994-9.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:31
Partager
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06405+2.36%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016247-6.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team