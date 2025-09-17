R0AR Announces Launch of BuyBack Vault, Offering New Incentives by Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:14
R0AR TOKEN
1R0R$0.02886-2.79%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.8477-4.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1303+4.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398+3.02%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

R0AR, a next-generation blockchain ecosystem seeking to unite DeFi, NFTs, and community-driven innovation, has made a bold move following an official announcement today.

According to the announcement, the R0AR ecosystem has disclosed the launch of the R0AR BuyBack Vault, a game-changing initiative designed to supercharge community participation and reward early movers.

While the innovation also focuses on accelerating the growth of the R0AR Chain, the launch of the ROAR BuyBack Vault marks the first of five strategic announcements rolling out over the next five weeks, each designed to throw gas on the fire of community energy, ecosystem participation, and chain adoption.

According to the announcement, the BuyBack Vault presents an exceptional opportunity for the R0AR community, offering a minimum of 1% above market value for 1R0R tokens, with potential for higher rates depending on the conditions.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Furthermore, it would allow wallets transferring assets to the R0AR Chain to become eligible for upcoming airdrops, platform rewards, and gated benefits.

In addition to this, participants who did not engage in the 1R0R pre-sale, Executive R0AR Society NFT mint, DeFi programs, or early Node offerings may still qualify as early adopters ahead of the R0AR Chain reaching its initial 10,000-user milestone.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that the BuyBack Vault aims to enhance the structural and transactional strength of the R0AR Chain by incentivizing total value locked (TVL) and promoting broader participation.

Also, the initiative focuses on building value directly within the R0AR infrastructure rather than conducting token repurchases on external networks. Notably, the BuyBack Vault is one of several forthcoming developments, with future updates expected to introduce new token burn mechanisms and expanded ecosystem integrations designed to support long-term functionality and visibility.

While the BuyBack Vault seeks to fuel the growth engine of R0AR directly, it depletes the supply of 1R0R on the open market, grows TVL on R0AR Chain, and drives visibility and community hype, setting the stage for exponential growth.

Speaking on the major development, Dustin Hedrick, chief technology officer of ROAR, said;

“The BuyBack Vault is about more than buying tokens—it’s about rewarding loyalty, strengthening our foundation, and proving to the world that the R0AR Chain is here to dominate. Participation is the key to growth, and we’re rewarding it at every level.” 


Source: https://zycrypto.com/r0ar-announces-launch-of-buyback-vault-offering-new-incentives-by-bringing-1r0r-to-r0ar-chain/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa