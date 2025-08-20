Radiant Capital hacker almost doubles stolen funds through ETH trading

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/20 13:42
DAI
DAI$0.9996-0.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,224.1-0.99%

The hacker behind last year’s $53 million Radiant Capital exploit has nearly doubled the value of the stolen funds through a well-timed Ethereum trading strategy.

Summary
  • The Radiant Capital hacker increased stolen funds from $53M to $94M through ETH and DAI trading.
  • The October 2024 attack exploited Radiant’s multisig wallet using macOS malware.
  • Attribution points to North Korea-linked AppleJeus, with little chance of recovery.

According to on-chain analyst EmberCN’s Aug. 19 X post, the hacker had earlier sold 9,631 Ethereum (ETH) at an average of $4,562 for 43.9 million Dai (DAI), only to buy back 2,109.5 ETH for $8.64 million DAI once prices pulled back to $4,096.

The wallet now holds 14,436 ETH and 35.29 million DAI, a portfolio worth $94.63 million. This represents a gain of more than $41 million over the initial value of the stolen funds. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain noted that the decision to keep most of the assets in ETH during its rally played a major role in the increased balance.

https://twitter.com/embercn/status/1957993060639600877?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

From $53 million heist to $94 million stash

The October 2024 breach of Radiant Capital, a multi-chain decentralized finance protocol, was one of the most damaging attacks of the year. By compromising the multisignature wallet of its core team through a macOS-specific malware called INLETDRIFT, the attacker siphoned tokens from lending pools on Arbitrum (ARB) and BNB (BNB) Chain. 

At the time, the stolen assets were quickly converted into 21,957 ETH, then valued at about $53 million when Ethereum was trading near $2,500. Rather than liquidating the holdings, the hacker held ETH as its price climbed. In recent weeks, the attacker executed several trades to increase exposure. 

Radiant Capital hack attribution and ongoing risks

The attack has been linked by some blockchain security experts to North Korea’s AppleJeus group, known for targeting exchanges and DeFi protocols. Radiant Capital worked with the FBI, Chainalysis, and Web3 security firms like SEAL911 and ZeroShadow after the hack, but recovery prospects remain slim as the funds continue to move through Ethereum-based trading activity.

The October incident marked the second breach of Radiant in 2024, following a smaller $4.5 million flash loan exploit earlier that year. It underscored persistent security risks in DeFi, which has already seen significant losses in 2025.

With over $94 million now under control, the attacker’s next move will be closely watched by analysts and security teams.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops