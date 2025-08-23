Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Assets: $49.5M to $105M With Strategic ETH Trading

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/23 23:10
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Ethereum
ETH$4,751.58-0.41%
ethereum57 main

The Radiant Capital hacker has doubled the stolen assets. He bought ETH on the recent dip when it reached around $4060 with a well-executed swing trading plan. The trades have been tremendously successful with a 105% portfolio increase.

Last ETH Trade Gave Around $2.76M in Profit

Last time, the hacker made $2.76 million on a swing transaction.

The cybercriminal first acquired 4,913 ETH with a value of 20.47 million dollars at $4,168 per token three days ago, which indicates that the cybercriminal knows how to properly time the markets.

As the Ethereum price rose over the last five hours by 15.3 percent, the hacker strategically sold 4131 ETH tokens at the price of $4726 per token ($19.5 million in total).

The latest trade shows the hacker’s expertise in cryptocurrency markets and ability to maximize stolen funds.

Pattern of Strategic Market Timing

In the case of Ethereum, the hacker was active three days ago and was also found to be a skilled trader because he made a purchase order during a price decrease, which means that he was aware of market timing as well.

He managed to buy 2,109.54 ETH at a total cost of 8.64 million DAI at 4,096 dollars per Edocurrency, which translates to earning them before the rebound of the price.

Growing Concerns Over Unpunished Crypto Crimes Like the Radiant Capital Hack

The fact that the hacker is able to further increase his wealth demonstrates that the existing cryptocurrency tracking and recovery systems are inefficient.

Law enforcement agencies have not been able to recover or reclaim the funds, despite the transparent nature of blockchain transactions.

The Radiant Capital hack is not the first high-profile cryptocurrency theft in which the attackers have managed to escape unpunished and continue to actively use their stolen crypto.

The skill of the hacker who managed to convert the 5 million stolen dollars from Radiant Capital into more than 10 million through trading is an indication of the constraints the security firms as well as the regulators, face when dealing with the decentralized finance sector.

This case demonstrates the need to employ more security-enhancing measures to prevent sophisticated attacks on cryptocurrencies and safeguard investor cash in the rapidly developing crypto industry.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,079.98-1.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,751.58-0.41%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Partager
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.7688-1.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01422-2.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Partager
A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

PANews reported on August 23rd that Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_), a suspected member of the WLFI Wallet team, posted on the X platform denying the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens. Crypto KOL @Luyaoyuan1 expressed his opinion on this incident, saying: "I used to firmly believe that Aave had these 7% and 20% protocol returns and was long AAVE, but in the weeks before the WLFI announcement, I saw the weakness of AAVE/ETH and also saw Aave's lagging growth. Rumor has it that WLFI will not fork and will not give AAVE 7% of the coins. Don't be surprised. There is precedent. SPK defaulted on 10% of the returns and only gave 1% in the end, and it was eventually abandoned. WLFI said that it would fully unlock the public offering, but now it has changed to partial unlocking. AAVE is now a fool's project that has been deceived many times. If there is a default, support AAVE and sue WLFI." There is currently no public channel to verify the specific identity information of Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_). Investors should be cautious in identifying and pay attention to asset protection.
Threshold
T$0.01698+1.19%
Spark
SPK$0.07132-6.24%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago