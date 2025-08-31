Radiohead Pushes Multiple Songs To New Chart Peaks In A Huge Week For The Band

Radiohead’s “Let Down” and “Creep” hit new peaks on Billboard’s U.S. and global charts this week, led by strong streaming activity. LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 12: Rock band Radiohead poses for a portrait at Capitol Records during the release of their album OK Computer in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 1997. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Getty Images

Radiohead hasn’t released new music in years, and there’s no next chapter on the horizon for the group, but 2025 has turned out to be an exciting period for the Grammy-winning outfit. Fans around the world banded together to turn “Let Down” into a surprise hit after the tune went viral, and it’s been performing well for months.

“Let Down” has appeared on charts in major markets like the United Kingdom — where the group hails from — and especially the United States. In America this week, two of Radiohead’s most famous tracks reach new peaks on multiple rankings, as the surge of “Let Down” also helps another decades-old cut soar to never-before-seen highs.

“Let Down” Soars Thanks to Streaming Activity

Streaming activity is largely responsible for the success of “Let Down.” That’s evident this week as the track jumps to new highs on the Alternative Streaming Songs tally and the Hot Rock Songs chart. On the former, “Let Down” improves from No. 22 to No. 16, while on the Hot Rock Songs list — which factors in streams, sales, and radio airplay — it nearly cracks the top 10, stepping up one space to No. 11.

“Let Down” Climbs Globally

“Let Down” is not just an American hit. Globally, Radiohead pushes the track from No. 147 to No. 133 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. On the Billboard Global 200, which does include American data, the song almost cracks the top half of the roster, climbing from No. 112 to No. 103. Those are now the cut’s all-time best showings on those rosters.

“Creep” Also Gains Considerable Ground

As “Let Down” hits new highs on four charts, Radiohead’s “Creep,” which has stood out as one of the band’s most celebrated and popular tracks for many years, manages to grow as well. The song establishes new best placements on three lists.

“Creep” has spent just over two years (105 weeks) on both worldwide rankings, and this frame it reaches new peaks of No. 32 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 46 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. On the Streaming Songs chart, “Creep” has been climbing for several weeks, hitting a new high almost every frame. This time around, it’s up one slot to No. 48, which stands as not only the track’s loftiest placement, but also the best showing for any Radiohead song on Billboard’s all-genre streaming ranking, as the rockers have only ever sent one tune to the competitive roster.