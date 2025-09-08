Radix – Radically Different DeFi

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 06:44
T
T$0.01605+1.07%
RIDE
RIDE$0.000947-3.76%
REAL
REAL$0.06088+1.85%
SHARDS
SHARDS$0.01909-1.49%
MORE
MORE$0.10148+1.89%
DEFI
DEFI$0.001608+1.70%

Adam Simmons is CSO of Radix DLT, a Layer-1 distributed ledger—think blockchain for DeFi, but without the clunky blocks. It’s built from the ground up to make decentralized finance smoother, safer, and more scalable.

Why you should listen

Radix DLT is a full-stack Layer-1, distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform purpose-built for the next wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 development. Unlike traditional blockchains, Radix isn’t chained to blocks—it’s a true DLT leveraging its novel Cerberus consensus algorithm, offering atomic composability across shards and effectively limitless scalability. That means DeFi dApps can interoperate seamlessly in a single transaction without choking on traffic—Radix is engineered to scale to the needs of global finance.


 Radix isn’t just about raw speed—it doubles down on usability. On the user side, the Radix Wallet brings clarity: no more blind signing or seed-phrase nightmares. Transactions are human-readable, and multi-factor, decentralized account recovery makes losing access a bore of the past. For developers, Radix gives you Scrypto—the world’s first asset-centric smart contract language—and the Radix Engine, a DeFi-optimized “game engine” for building secure, composable dApps fast. Think of it as trading in clunky old engines for a sleek, intuitive ride that actually encourages innovation.
 Radix wasn’t tinkering around—it’s OECD-scale serious. With integrated, platform-native identity solutions baked right into its design, Radix is tackling one of the biggest barriers to real-world adoption: bridging crypto and compliance. That means institutional investors can actually bring capital on-chain, using verifiable, on-ledger identity in a way that’s compatible with KYC/AML frameworks. If Web3 is ever going mainstream, it needs to solve identity—not just scalability and UX. Radix aims to check all three boxes.

Supporting links

Fidelity Crypto Careers 

Radix

Andy on Twitter 

Brave New Coin on Twitter

Brave New Coin

 

If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/radix-radically-different-defi

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

The exchange supply of Ethereum is steadily contracting, indicating accumulation. Although ETH ETFs face significant outflows, gains from August are retained. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating? The post Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02711-0.33%
ETH
ETH$4,296.95+0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:35
Partager
El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, but it has since scaled back its Bitcoin laws and public sector involvement. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office is celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender law taking effect in September 2021.The Bitcoin Office highlighted the country’s Bitcoin strategic reserve, which now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million, and the new banking law, which allows BTC investment banks to serve sophisticated investors, in a Sunday X post.The government BTC agency also said 80,000 public servants have received a Bitcoin certification as of 2025, and added that El Salvador now hosts several public Bitcoin and artificial intelligence education programs.Read more
BTC
BTC$111,021.06+0.70%
MORE
MORE$0.10203+2.41%
EFFECT
EFFECT$0.005761-3.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 05:07
Partager
Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

The post Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity Investments has quietly launched an onchain tokenized share class of a U.S. Treasuries money-market fund on Ethereum, introducing the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) for institutional clients. Fidelity Takes Treasury Exposure Onchain With FDIT FDIT is structured as an ERC20 token that records ownership, transfers, and settlement onchain, offering 24/7 transferability and operational features […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stealth-landing-fidelity-quietly-debuts-ethereum-based-tokenized-treasury-fund/
U
U$0.01119+18.66%
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01271+1.35%
COM
COM$0.015908-12.36%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 05:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

Nigeria EFCC Admits Risks Associated With Crypto, Calls For Regulation

Gaat de Bitcoin koers dalen en dit belangrijke Fibonacci-niveau testen?