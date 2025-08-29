Rain raises $58M to expand enterprise stablecoin platform

Rain announced on Aug. 28 that it raised $58 million in a Series B round led by Sapphire Ventures, underscoring its ambition to become the leading enterprise-grade stablecoin platform. 

The funding follows the company’s direct integration with Visa’s network. Rain became a Visa Principal Member in March 2025, a move that underpins its ability to directly issue cards on the Visa network.

The company positions itself as an API-first infrastructure provider, enabling fintechs, corporations, and financial institutions to build stablecoin-linked cards and settlement tools across multiple jurisdictions. Rain claims its platform can connect to more than 1.5 billion users through a single integration, making it one of the most broadly connected providers of stablecoin payments.

The funding builds on Rain’s earlier 2025 raise, including $24.5 million led by Norwest Venture Partners.

By combining blockchain-native settlement with traditional financial wellness products, Rain is pursuing a dual track that targets both enterprise infrastructure and consumer finance markets.

The timing coincides with expanding regulatory clarity around stablecoins, with Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law now fully in effect and the U.S. GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, entering its implementation phase.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/rain-raises-58m

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
