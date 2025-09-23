The post Rainbow announces Q4 2025 launch of $RNBW token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum wallet provider Rainbow announced that it will launch its native token, $RNBW, before the end of 2025. The company confirmed the token will build on its existing points program and arrive alongside a suite of product upgrades designed to enhance trading and app usability. The announcement follows months of internal development focused on data pipelines and infrastructure improvements. Rainbow said the updated app will feature real-time pricing across user portfolios, instant balance updates upon transaction confirmations, and integrated candlestick charts, eliminating the need for external market tools. The wallet will also expand its in-app browser to support decentralized applications across all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. Looking ahead, Rainbow previewed two upcoming additions: perpetual futures trading through a partnership with Hyperliquid and a gamified “King of the Hill” token experience. MetaMask, one of the most widely used Ethereum wallets, has also recently confirmed it will be launching its native token, MASK, “sooner than you would expect,” according to Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin.  In addition, MetaMask recently unveiled its own stablecoin, mUSD, which will be backed 1:1 by US dollars (or equivalent reserves), and is designed for use across Ethereum mainnet and its layer-2 network Linea. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/rainbow-q4-tokenThe post Rainbow announces Q4 2025 launch of $RNBW token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum wallet provider Rainbow announced that it will launch its native token, $RNBW, before the end of 2025. The company confirmed the token will build on its existing points program and arrive alongside a suite of product upgrades designed to enhance trading and app usability. The announcement follows months of internal development focused on data pipelines and infrastructure improvements. Rainbow said the updated app will feature real-time pricing across user portfolios, instant balance updates upon transaction confirmations, and integrated candlestick charts, eliminating the need for external market tools. The wallet will also expand its in-app browser to support decentralized applications across all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. Looking ahead, Rainbow previewed two upcoming additions: perpetual futures trading through a partnership with Hyperliquid and a gamified “King of the Hill” token experience. MetaMask, one of the most widely used Ethereum wallets, has also recently confirmed it will be launching its native token, MASK, “sooner than you would expect,” according to Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin.  In addition, MetaMask recently unveiled its own stablecoin, mUSD, which will be backed 1:1 by US dollars (or equivalent reserves), and is designed for use across Ethereum mainnet and its layer-2 network Linea. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/rainbow-q4-token

Rainbow announces Q4 2025 launch of $RNBW token

2025/09/23
Ethereum wallet provider Rainbow announced that it will launch its native token, $RNBW, before the end of 2025.

The company confirmed the token will build on its existing points program and arrive alongside a suite of product upgrades designed to enhance trading and app usability. The announcement follows months of internal development focused on data pipelines and infrastructure improvements.

Rainbow said the updated app will feature real-time pricing across user portfolios, instant balance updates upon transaction confirmations, and integrated candlestick charts, eliminating the need for external market tools. The wallet will also expand its in-app browser to support decentralized applications across all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

Looking ahead, Rainbow previewed two upcoming additions: perpetual futures trading through a partnership with Hyperliquid and a gamified “King of the Hill” token experience.

MetaMask, one of the most widely used Ethereum wallets, has also recently confirmed it will be launching its native token, MASK, “sooner than you would expect,” according to Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin. 

In addition, MetaMask recently unveiled its own stablecoin, mUSD, which will be backed 1:1 by US dollars (or equivalent reserves), and is designed for use across Ethereum mainnet and its layer-2 network Linea.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/rainbow-q4-token

