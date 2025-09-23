TLDR: Rainbow will launch RNBW token in Q4 2025, rewarding users who have been collecting points on its app. The app now includes real-time pricing, instant balance updates, and live candlestick charts for crypto traders. Users can connect to any EVM dapp directly inside Rainbow’s in-app browser for smoother transactions. Perps trading powered by Hyperliquid [...] The post Rainbow Prepares RNBW Token Launch With Overhauled Crypto App Experience appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Rainbow will launch RNBW token in Q4 2025, rewarding users who have been collecting points on its app. The app now includes real-time pricing, instant balance updates, and live candlestick charts for crypto traders. Users can connect to any EVM dapp directly inside Rainbow’s in-app browser for smoother transactions. Perps trading powered by Hyperliquid [...] The post Rainbow Prepares RNBW Token Launch With Overhauled Crypto App Experience appeared first on Blockonomi.

Rainbow Prepares RNBW Token Launch With Overhauled Crypto App Experience

2025/09/23
TLDR:

  • Rainbow will launch RNBW token in Q4 2025, rewarding users who have been collecting points on its app.
  • The app now includes real-time pricing, instant balance updates, and live candlestick charts for crypto traders.
  • Users can connect to any EVM dapp directly inside Rainbow’s in-app browser for smoother transactions.
  • Perps trading powered by Hyperliquid and a new daily game feature will roll out as part of Phase 3.

Crypto wallet app Rainbow is gearing up for the launch of its RNBW token later this year. The team confirmed the rollout is scheduled for Q4 2025. Users who have been collecting points will finally see their efforts rewarded. 

Alongside the token debut, the Rainbow team rebuilt the app for speed and reliability. The update sets the stage for what the company calls “Phase 3” of its roadmap.

Rainbow said it has been focused on upgrading its infrastructure before revealing RNBW. 

The team spent months refining data pipelines to ensure faster updates and a smoother user experience. The announcement was shared through a post by @rainbowdotme on X, where it stated that users have not seen Rainbow like this before.

Rainbow App Update Brings Real-Time Prices and Faster Balances

The upgraded app now offers real-time crypto price tracking across all assets in a user’s wallet. 

Balances refresh instantly as soon as transactions confirm, removing delays. Candlestick charts have been integrated directly into the app, letting traders check price action without leaving Rainbow.

Rainbow added that the upgrades aim to keep users inside one platform rather than forcing them to switch to multiple apps. For active crypto traders, faster data could make the difference in decision-making during market volatility.

Dapp connections were also improved. Users can now connect to any EVM-compatible decentralized application from inside Rainbow’s built-in browser. This eliminates extra wallet pop-ups and manual steps, creating a smoother Web3 experience.

Perps Trading and Daily Token Game

One of the most requested features is finally arriving: perps trading. Rainbow said it partnered with Hyperliquid to deliver a “buttery-smooth” perpetual futures trading experience. This feature is expected to appeal to advanced users who trade crypto derivatives.

Rainbow is also launching “King of the Hill,” a new daily token-based game designed to increase engagement. This will run directly inside the app and is part of Rainbow’s efforts to make crypto interaction more interactive.

The company said this is only the start of its Phase 3 plan. Future updates will bring DeFi position tracking and support for additional blockchains. Official details on the RNBW airdrop will be published by Rainbow’s main account and the Rainbow Foundation.

The post Rainbow Prepares RNBW Token Launch With Overhauled Crypto App Experience appeared first on Blockonomi.

