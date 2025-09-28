Businessman Raj Kundra charged with holding $31M in Bitcoins linked to late crypto scammer Amit Bhardwaj, says Enforcement Directorate. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of holding 285 Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore ($31 million). The digital assets were allegedly received from GainBitcoin founder Amit Bhardwaj who masterminded […] The post Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Businessman Raj Kundra charged with holding $31M in Bitcoins linked to late crypto scammer Amit Bhardwaj, says Enforcement Directorate. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of holding 285 Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore ($31 million). The digital assets were allegedly received from GainBitcoin founder Amit Bhardwaj who masterminded […] The post Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 04:30
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01559-9.57%

Businessman Raj Kundra charged with holding $31M in Bitcoins linked to late crypto scammer Amit Bhardwaj, says Enforcement Directorate.

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of holding 285 Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore ($31 million). The digital assets were allegedly received from GainBitcoin founder Amit Bhardwaj who masterminded one of India’s largest Ponzi schemes in the crypto space. Authorities say Kundra was hiding vital evidence and not surrendering the Bitcoins despite repeated notices.

ED Alleges Concealment and Money Laundering in Bitcoin Holdings

According to the chargesheet filed in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Bitcoins were given to Kundra to set up a mining operation in Ukraine. The deal, however, never materialized and investigators allege that he kept the cryptocurrency for his own benefit. The ED alleges that Kundra hid wallet addresses. Moreover, he made transactions with his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. As a result, he obscured the true source of the money.

Related Reading: Massive Crypto Scam Triggers Rs 42.8 Crore Asset Freeze in India | Live Bitcoin News

The Raj Kundra Bitcoin case is directly linked to the GainBitcoin Ponzi network which swindled over 8000 investors. Between 2015 and 2018 victims were promised lucrative returns, but over 80,000 Bitcoins were siphoned off. Bhardwaj, who died in 2019, left behind a complicated web of fraudulent transactions that enforcement agencies are still untangling. Kundra, according to investigators, was not a between man but a beneficiary in the first place.

Raj Kundra Crypto Scam Seen as Warning for India’s Crypto Market

The ED’s findings have heightened concerns about the effect of cases of high-profile fraud on investor sentiment. Analysts say Raj Kundra’s Bitcoin case highlights systemic flaws in tracking big crypto transactions in India. With the alleged hiding of Bitcoins valued at around₹ 150 crore, there have been renewed demands for better compliance and disclosure standards.

Community voices hit the nail on asset recover. Since the Bitcoins are kept in undisclosed wallets, there is a considerable delay in liquidation to compensate defrauded investors. This problem reflects wider problems regulators can face when assets from crypto scams are still frozen away in private holdings. Without clear recovery mechanisms, victims can go years without compensation.

Legal experts warn that high-value scams that remain inadequately resolved are undermining confidence in digital assets. “When enforcement agencies fail to recover proceeds of crime on a timely basis, it acts as a disincentive to a wider use,” noted one financial crime analyst. They say the Raj Kundra Bitcoin case shows how fraudsters exploit loopholes to keep control of illicit wealth.

Industry observers believe that the speedy resolution of such cases is critical to stabilizing market sentiment. If assets are seized and liquidated, victims may be able to recover some of their losses, which will help to rebuild trust in the sector. However, delays run the risk of adding to skepticism around cryptocurrencies, at least among first-time investors.

For now, the Raj Kundra Bitcoin case is a test of India’s enforcement framework. Its outcome could be the difference between regulators being able to increase asset recovery in crypto scams or struggling with long-winding erosion of investor confidence in digital finance.

The post Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The post The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. MoonBull presale is live now. Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin arena is heating up again, and three names are bouncing around like bulls in a peanut shop: MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek. Each one brings its own culture, community, and flavor to the blockchain table, giving crypto enthusiasts fresh chances to catch the next wave. Right now, though, MoonBull is stepping into the spotlight with a presale designed to whip up urgency and serious FOMO. The MoonBull presale is live now, offering early movers a rare shot at ground-floor entry. This isn’t just another coin riding a meme – it’s a project structuring tokenomics in a way that makes both culture and stability possible. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Scarcity-Driven Presale That’s Turning Heads MoonBull positions itself as the new meme coin to watch because it refuses to rely on hype alone. Built on Ethereum, it injects real mechanics into the heart of its ecosystem. Every transaction adds liquidity, distributes reflections, and burns supply, meaning the token gets stronger as activity grows. Instead of fizzling like many one-joke projects, MoonBull builds an engine designed for long-term survival. The presale is where the excitement really kicks in. It’s divided into 23 distinct stages, each with a price jump that fuels both momentum and scarcity. Stage 3, which is live now, offers tokens at $0.00004057. By the final stage, the price hits $0.00616. That’s a possible 24,540 percent ROI projection. Think about it: a $2,000 investment in Stage 1 could balloon to over $490,000 by Stage 23. That’s the kind of math that makes people lose sleep worrying…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002363-0.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011608-16.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+8.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:19
Partager
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001088-10.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01562-9.39%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Partager
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,559.32-0.03%
XRP
XRP$2.8146+0.96%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10993+8.18%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI