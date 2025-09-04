Rally Statement from Famous Stock Exchange CEO! “This Event Could Start the Rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins! Almost There!”

After the declines in Bitcoin and altcoins, a new wave of rise is expected with the FED making the first interest rate cut of 2025 in September.

At this point, while the FED’s 25 basis point interest rate cut at its September 17 meeting is priced in at 91.7%, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek stated that the FED will most likely cut interest rates and the cryptocurrency market will have a strong fourth quarter.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the CEO of Crypto.com made a bold prediction. He said he expects the Fed to cut interest rates in September, which would trigger a major crypto rally in late 2025.

Marszalek argued that the Fed’s potential interest rate cut on September 17 would provide much-needed liquidity to the crypto market, lower borrowing costs, and increase demand for risky assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins.

Marszalek also spoke about the exchange’s native token, Cronos (CRO), and referred to the partnerships the exchange and CRO established with Trump’s company, Trump Media & Technology Group, this year.

Stating that this partnership news is positive for CRO, the famous CEO said that the CRO price gained 150% value after the partnerships were announced.

“Although CRO has seen a very good rally in a short time, investors are targeting the all-time high of $0.96 in 2021. And these kinds of partnerships build long-term credibility for CRO,” Marszalek said.

