The post Raoul Pal Predicts Bitcoin’s Correlation With ISM Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Raoul Pal asserts Bitcoin aligns with the ISM Index cycle. Bitcoin’s price peak predicted for 2026 due to market dynamics. Potential Bitcoin price growth if ISM surpasses 60. Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, recently stated that Bitcoin’s price movement is now closely linked to the ISM index, anticipating significant impacts. This connection suggests a potential peak in Bitcoin prices by 2026, aligning with macroeconomic cycles and affecting market dynamics for investors globally. Bitcoin Market Projections Aligned with ISM Growth Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision, asserts a strong connection between Bitcoin and the ISM. He suggests that the Treasury’s decision to extend debt maturity from four to five years artificially lengthens Bitcoin’s market cycle. This effectively reshapes investment expectations into a five-year cycle, delaying projections originally due in 2025 to 2026. Pal expects Bitcoin prices could surpass $300,000 should the ISM rise above 60, riding a wave of increased liquidity. This forecast synchronizes with a broader market understanding that Bitcoin trends reflect major macroeconomic cycles. Raoul Pal stated, “Bitcoin goes up as the ISM goes up… If it goes above 60, I mean, those are high prices in Bitcoin. That’s above $300,000, maybe even higher.” Investor sentiment on social platforms shows keen interest in Pal’s theory. The notion of extending cycle expectations to 2026 has prompted significant discussions among traders, with an emphasis on ISM readings as critical triggers. Official statements from Pal emphasize Bitcoin’s leading position relative to ISM metrics. Key Historical ISM Surges Boost Bitcoin Prices Did you know? Historically, when the ISM Index surpassed 60, Bitcoin has experienced significant rallies, such as those in 2017 and 2020–21. Analysts predict a similar surge if current trends continue. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price currently stands at $111,519.43, reflecting a 24-hour change of -1.41%. The… The post Raoul Pal Predicts Bitcoin’s Correlation With ISM Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Raoul Pal asserts Bitcoin aligns with the ISM Index cycle. Bitcoin’s price peak predicted for 2026 due to market dynamics. Potential Bitcoin price growth if ISM surpasses 60. Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, recently stated that Bitcoin’s price movement is now closely linked to the ISM index, anticipating significant impacts. This connection suggests a potential peak in Bitcoin prices by 2026, aligning with macroeconomic cycles and affecting market dynamics for investors globally. Bitcoin Market Projections Aligned with ISM Growth Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision, asserts a strong connection between Bitcoin and the ISM. He suggests that the Treasury’s decision to extend debt maturity from four to five years artificially lengthens Bitcoin’s market cycle. This effectively reshapes investment expectations into a five-year cycle, delaying projections originally due in 2025 to 2026. Pal expects Bitcoin prices could surpass $300,000 should the ISM rise above 60, riding a wave of increased liquidity. This forecast synchronizes with a broader market understanding that Bitcoin trends reflect major macroeconomic cycles. Raoul Pal stated, “Bitcoin goes up as the ISM goes up… If it goes above 60, I mean, those are high prices in Bitcoin. That’s above $300,000, maybe even higher.” Investor sentiment on social platforms shows keen interest in Pal’s theory. The notion of extending cycle expectations to 2026 has prompted significant discussions among traders, with an emphasis on ISM readings as critical triggers. Official statements from Pal emphasize Bitcoin’s leading position relative to ISM metrics. Key Historical ISM Surges Boost Bitcoin Prices Did you know? Historically, when the ISM Index surpassed 60, Bitcoin has experienced significant rallies, such as those in 2017 and 2020–21. Analysts predict a similar surge if current trends continue. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price currently stands at $111,519.43, reflecting a 24-hour change of -1.41%. The…

Raoul Pal Predicts Bitcoin’s Correlation With ISM Index

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:57
Palio
PAL$0.003569-9.57%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.101+0.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015964-6.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06157-2.19%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002895+1.29%
Key Points:
  • Raoul Pal asserts Bitcoin aligns with the ISM Index cycle.
  • Bitcoin’s price peak predicted for 2026 due to market dynamics.
  • Potential Bitcoin price growth if ISM surpasses 60.

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, recently stated that Bitcoin’s price movement is now closely linked to the ISM index, anticipating significant impacts.

This connection suggests a potential peak in Bitcoin prices by 2026, aligning with macroeconomic cycles and affecting market dynamics for investors globally.

Bitcoin Market Projections Aligned with ISM Growth

Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision, asserts a strong connection between Bitcoin and the ISM. He suggests that the Treasury’s decision to extend debt maturity from four to five years artificially lengthens Bitcoin’s market cycle. This effectively reshapes investment expectations into a five-year cycle, delaying projections originally due in 2025 to 2026.

Pal expects Bitcoin prices could surpass $300,000 should the ISM rise above 60, riding a wave of increased liquidity. This forecast synchronizes with a broader market understanding that Bitcoin trends reflect major macroeconomic cycles. Raoul Pal stated, “Bitcoin goes up as the ISM goes up… If it goes above 60, I mean, those are high prices in Bitcoin. That’s above $300,000, maybe even higher.”

Investor sentiment on social platforms shows keen interest in Pal’s theory. The notion of extending cycle expectations to 2026 has prompted significant discussions among traders, with an emphasis on ISM readings as critical triggers. Official statements from Pal emphasize Bitcoin’s leading position relative to ISM metrics.

Key Historical ISM Surges Boost Bitcoin Prices

Did you know? Historically, when the ISM Index surpassed 60, Bitcoin has experienced significant rallies, such as those in 2017 and 2020–21. Analysts predict a similar surge if current trends continue.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price currently stands at $111,519.43, reflecting a 24-hour change of -1.41%. The market cap is $2.22 trillion with a dominance of 58.24%. Trading volume in the last 24 hours reached $52.34 billion, an increase of 8.60%. Bitcoin’s circulating supply is approximately 19,925,965 against a max limit of 21 million coins.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that Bitcoin’s alignment or deviation from macroeconomic indicators such as the ISM could influence its liquidity and price stability. This correlation underscores the necessity for market participants to monitor macro indicators and evolving fiscal policies closely.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-ism-index-future-prediction/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation