The post Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global macro investor and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal raised the possibility that the 2025 bull rally that crypto markets are eagerly awaiting may not materialize. In his statements, Pal suggested that Bitcoin’s traditional 4-year cycle has now turned into a 5-year cycle due to macroeconomic factors, and stated that the next peak is expected in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. According to Pal, the main factor driving Bitcoin price movements is not the “halving” (half-time), contrary to popular belief, but the global business cycle. Raoul Pal attributes the main reason for the extension of the cycle to the ISM (Institute for Supply Management) Purchasing Managers Index, an indicator of the Business Cycle of the US economy. According to Pal’s findings: Debt Maturity Extension: The extension of the average maturity of US debt from 4 to 5 years between 2021 and 2022 also postponed the business cycle by one year. ISM and the Business Cycle: According to analysts, cryptocurrency market price movements follow the ISM index. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a reading above indicates economic expansion. Pal noted that since its peak in 2021, the ISM has remained below 50, one of the longest contractions in decades. Based on this 5-year cycle driven by debt maturity extension, Pal predicts that the peak of the ISM, and therefore Bitcoin, will shift to the second quarter of 2026. “Currently, the ISM is above 50 and the economy is not booming. The global economy is not yet in an expansion and Bitcoin is following suit,” Pal said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/raoul-pal-reveals-predictions-that-may-disappoint-those-anticipating-a-bull-market-in-cryptocurrencies-in-2025/The post Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global macro investor and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal raised the possibility that the 2025 bull rally that crypto markets are eagerly awaiting may not materialize. In his statements, Pal suggested that Bitcoin’s traditional 4-year cycle has now turned into a 5-year cycle due to macroeconomic factors, and stated that the next peak is expected in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. According to Pal, the main factor driving Bitcoin price movements is not the “halving” (half-time), contrary to popular belief, but the global business cycle. Raoul Pal attributes the main reason for the extension of the cycle to the ISM (Institute for Supply Management) Purchasing Managers Index, an indicator of the Business Cycle of the US economy. According to Pal’s findings: Debt Maturity Extension: The extension of the average maturity of US debt from 4 to 5 years between 2021 and 2022 also postponed the business cycle by one year. ISM and the Business Cycle: According to analysts, cryptocurrency market price movements follow the ISM index. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a reading above indicates economic expansion. Pal noted that since its peak in 2021, the ISM has remained below 50, one of the longest contractions in decades. Based on this 5-year cycle driven by debt maturity extension, Pal predicts that the peak of the ISM, and therefore Bitcoin, will shift to the second quarter of 2026. “Currently, the ISM is above 50 and the economy is not booming. The global economy is not yet in an expansion and Bitcoin is following suit,” Pal said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/raoul-pal-reveals-predictions-that-may-disappoint-those-anticipating-a-bull-market-in-cryptocurrencies-in-2025/

Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 03:26
Palio
PAL$0.002666-4.44%
MAY
MAY$0.02815-2.42%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001262-17.83%
COM
COM$0.006753+0.83%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007947-3.29%

Global macro investor and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal raised the possibility that the 2025 bull rally that crypto markets are eagerly awaiting may not materialize.

In his statements, Pal suggested that Bitcoin’s traditional 4-year cycle has now turned into a 5-year cycle due to macroeconomic factors, and stated that the next peak is expected in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026.

According to Pal, the main factor driving Bitcoin price movements is not the “halving” (half-time), contrary to popular belief, but the global business cycle. Raoul Pal attributes the main reason for the extension of the cycle to the ISM (Institute for Supply Management) Purchasing Managers Index, an indicator of the Business Cycle of the US economy.

According to Pal’s findings:

  • Debt Maturity Extension: The extension of the average maturity of US debt from 4 to 5 years between 2021 and 2022 also postponed the business cycle by one year.
  • ISM and the Business Cycle: According to analysts, cryptocurrency market price movements follow the ISM index. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a reading above indicates economic expansion. Pal noted that since its peak in 2021, the ISM has remained below 50, one of the longest contractions in decades.

Based on this 5-year cycle driven by debt maturity extension, Pal predicts that the peak of the ISM, and therefore Bitcoin, will shift to the second quarter of 2026.

“Currently, the ISM is above 50 and the economy is not booming. The global economy is not yet in an expansion and Bitcoin is following suit,” Pal said.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/raoul-pal-reveals-predictions-that-may-disappoint-those-anticipating-a-bull-market-in-cryptocurrencies-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,016.22-2.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-4.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.10685-2.56%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03862-1.32%
4
4$0.10581-7.69%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1442-0.75%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

The post Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) achieved $55.4 million in trading volume on its debut day in 2025, marking the highest for any crypto ETF launch this year. This success highlights growing institutional interest in Solana staking, surpassing initial estimates and outpacing new Hedera and Litecoin ETFs. Record-Breaking Debut: BSOL’s volume topped all 2025 crypto ETF launches, beating XRP and Solana staking funds from REX Osprey. Pre-launch assets reached $223 million, signaling strong confidence in staking mechanisms for blockchain validation. Canary Capital’s Hedera ETF hit $8 million and Litecoin ETF $1 million, reflecting varied appetite for altcoin products. Discover how Bitwise Solana Staking ETF leads 2025 crypto launches with $55.4M volume. Explore altcoin ETF trends, staking benefits, and institutional shifts in this in-depth analysis. Stay ahead in crypto investments today. What is the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and Why Did It Launch Successfully? The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors exposure to Solana (SOL) through a staking mechanism, allowing participation in network validation rewards without directly holding the cryptocurrency. Launched on Tuesday in…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07162-3.76%
Propy
PRO$0.6022-3.84%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.36813-2.73%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:59

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

BTC supply on centralized exchanges is at a 7-year low

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,014.27
$4,014.27$4,014.27

-2.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,827.24
$112,827.24$112,827.24

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.66
$194.66$194.66

-2.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6204
$2.6204$2.6204

-0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19396
$0.19396$0.19396

-2.90%