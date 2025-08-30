Raoul Pal’s “Waiting Room” Theory Returns With XRP And DOGE

The signals align on the altcoin market. While bitcoin and Ethereum take a pause, XRP and Dogecoin position themselves at the forefront of speculative bets. Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs and founder of Real Vision, mentions an imminent transition of the current cycle. In an analysis shared on X, he revives his concept of "Crypto Waiting Room" and points to a possible breakout from consolidation for these two assets. Investors, for their part, watch for the trigger signal.

