Ray-Ban Maker Teams With Meta on Next-Gen Smart Glasses

TLDRs;

Meta to debut $800 Hypernova smart glasses with a digital display and AI integration at next month’s Connect conference.

Glasses come with a neural wristband controller developed by Meta’s CTRL Labs, enabling gesture-based interactions.

Hypernova reflects Meta’s incremental AR strategy, prioritizing simple features over immersive experiences to avoid overpromising.

Partnership with EssilorLuxottica shows strong traction, with 2M+ Ray-Ban smart glasses sold and smart glasses revenue tripling year-over-year.

Meta is gearing up to launch its latest smart glasses, codenamed Hypernova, in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear giant behind Ray-Ban and Oakley.

The announcement is expected at Meta’s annual Connect conference next month, marking another major step in the company’s long-term augmented reality (AR) ambitions.

The Hypernova glasses will reportedly retail for around $800 and feature a small digital display embedded in the right lens, designed to project notifications and lightweight digital overlays. Unlike fully immersive AR headsets, these glasses are intended as a practical stepping stone, offering everyday functionality without overwhelming complexity.

What Hypernova Brings to the Table

The Hypernova glasses are expected to include photo and video capture, messaging, calling, audio playback, and AI assistant integration. Unlike traditional wearables, Meta is introducing an innovative control system through a wristband powered by neural technology.

This device, developed by Meta’s CTRL Labs, reads electrical signals from the wearer’s hand to enable gesture-based interactions. The wristband could allow users to control digital functions with subtle finger movements, a major leap forward in wearable computing.

Sources also suggest Meta will unveil a third generation of its voice-only Ray-Ban smart glasses during the same event, continuing its partnership with Luxottica while diversifying its product portfolio.

Meta’s Measured Approach to AR Technology

Meta has consistently framed AR as a long-term play. Back in 2017, CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicted it would take five to seven years before truly consumer-ready AR glasses would be possible. The company confirmed its AR development in 2018, and now in 2024, Meta’s timeline appears to be on track.

Rather than launching a fully immersive product too early, Meta has chosen a step-by-step strategy. Hypernova’s monocular display comes with a 20-degree field of view, sufficient for basic notifications but far from the immersive experience of Meta’s Orion prototype, which is still years from consumer release.

Industry observers suggest this cautious rollout reflects lessons learned across the AR sector: overpromising capabilities too early often leads to consumer disappointment and product failures. By narrowing its scope, Meta aims to build credibility while refining the technology.

A Partnership Model That’s Paying Off

Despite the steep financial challenges of its Reality Labs division, losing nearly $70 billion since 2020, Meta has found success in its collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.

More than 2 million Ray-Ban Stories units have been sold since 2023, validating the demand for stylish, functional smart glasses. Luxottica, for its part, has seen its smart glasses revenue triple year-over-year, highlighting the commercial traction of this partnership.

The deal extends beyond short-term sales. Meta has reportedly secured exclusive rights to Luxottica’s eyewear brands for smart glasses technology and even obtained a 3% stake in the company, underscoring the depth of its long-term commitment. For Meta, teaming up with an established eyewear leader provides design credibility and global distribution networks, while Luxottica benefits from Meta’s deep investments in AI and AR.

