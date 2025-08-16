Rayls — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Rayls is a high-performance blockchain for real-world assets (RWA), fully compatible with EVM. It provides built-in support for compliance, governance, quantum-resistant privacy, and institutional-grade scalability.

The team recently launched a quest platform where users can earn points by completing tasks.

Rayls has raised $38 million from ParaFi Capital, Framework Ventures, Valor Capital Group, Alexia VC, and others.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.

Go to the platform, connect your wallet, complete tasks, and earn points. Invite friends as well: Tasks page. Data: Rayls. Also complete the tasks on the Galxe page. Quiz answers: B, C, C, B, B: Campaign page. Data: Galxe.