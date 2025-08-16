Rayls — active in the project with an eye on the drop

In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Rayls is a high-performance blockchain for real-world assets (RWA), fully compatible with EVM. It provides built-in support for compliance, governance, quantum-resistant privacy, and institutional-grade scalability.

The team recently launched a quest platform where users can earn points by completing tasks.

Rayls has raised $38 million from ParaFi Capital, Framework Ventures, Valor Capital Group, Alexia VC, and others.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.

  1. Go to the platform, connect your wallet, complete tasks, and earn points. Invite friends as well:
Tasks page. Data: Rayls.
  1. Also complete the tasks on the Galxe page. Quiz answers: B, C, C, B, B:
Campaign page. Data: Galxe.

The activities require no expenses and take little time. At the time of writing, there is no exact information about rewards, but it is highly likely that the points will be converted into project tokens at the TGE. Therefore, stay active and aim for the airdrop.

Follow the project’s social media channels to keep up with important updates.

Highlights:

  • points system;
  • no costs for participation.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

