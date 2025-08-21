Rays’ Junior Caminero Has Impressed At The Plate, And Also At Third Base

Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero celebrates his home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Dreyer during the sixth inning Aug. 2, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Carlos Pena holds the Tampa Bay Rays’ record for most home runs in a season with 46. Junior Caminero will have some work to do over the season’s final 30-plus games to catch the former first baseman, though he seems to be a lock in becoming the second player in team history to hit at least 40. With 35 heading into Wednesday evening’s game against the Yankees, the 22-year-old is sixth on the single-season list and one behind Evan Longoria.

Caminero’s first full season in the majors has been a treat for Rays fans, who caught a glimpse (seven games) of the third baseman at the end of the 2023 season after he was called up from Double-A Montgomery. He then had something of a sample size last year (43 games, .248, 6 HR) after he was summoned from Triple-A Durham in mid-August.

When asked about his expectations heading into this season, Caminero noted health and a home run plateau he has blown past.

“My expectation was to be healthy, which I asked God for, and I thank God for keeping me healthy,” he said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, via Rays’ communications specialist and interpreter, Eddie Rodriguez. “I wanted to hit 30 homers, and I have done that. It’s a matter of finishing the season healthy. I am very proud of what I have accomplished so far.”

He should be. In addition to his home run total and team-leading 85 RBI while playing more games (120 through Tuesday) than any other player in a Tampa Bay uniform, Caminero has worked overtime in becoming quite a fielder at the hot corner. He has impressed in ability to bare hand dribblers and flag down blazing one-hoppers while making strong and accurate throws across the diamond. Frankly, he has made it look routine far more often than not.

“I really appreciate all the help that Brady has given me,” said the native of the Dominican Republic, of assistant hitting coach Brady North, who has worked with Caminero in the field. “The confidence that I have right now, it’s because of the work I have put in with him. I have been practicing my fielding a lot since spring training and feel that I have gotten better. I feel very good about the work that I have put in and I am really appreciative of Brady for spending all of that time with me.”

Caminero wears No. 13 like the player he looks up to, Manny Machado. He has often confided in the Padres’ 33-year-old third baseman, seeking playing tips and guidance on being a big leaguer.

“He’s on his way to being a Hall of Famer and it’s great that I can talk to him,” he said of the South Florida native with Dominican Heritage, who made his MLB debut 13 years ago this month.

While Machado’s resume includes more than 2,000 hits – he picked up his 2,000th on July 8 at Petco Park – to go with 362 homers and 1,121 RBI, Caminero’s first full taste of the big time has been rather impressive. Consider that he is only the ninth player since 1901 to hit at least 35 homers during an age-21 or younger season. (MLB bases that on a player’s age as of June 30. Caminero turned 22 on July 5.) Among others on the list are fellow Dominican Albert Pujols.

Then there is the 27-year history of the Rays and Caminero’s march up a single-season home run list that not only includes the aforementioned Pena and Longoria, but also Jose Canseco and Fred McGriff. He passed both of them during a 12-game West Coast trip in which he launched seven home runs.

“It feels great to have my name mentioned in those categories,” he said. “I have put in the work and I am very proud of myself for doing it.”

Then there is his work in the field, which has certainly caught the attention of his manager.

“Junior has worked on the defensive side as hard as anybody (on our team),” said Kevin Cash. “He wants to be elite. I think he has proven on a nightly basis that he is pretty elite when he has a bat in his hands, and he wants to be elite (with the glove). He is working toward that, and I am really proud of him.”