The post Re-engineering social media: The DeSoc Stack of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The quest for a truly decentralized social media (DeSoc) experience is a core focus of Web3 in September 2025. The goal is to build platforms that are censorship-resistant, user-owned, and free from manipulative algorithms. This requires a full stack of decentralized services, and Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 provide the intelligence, infrastructure, and data layers needed to build it. RSS3 forms the foundational protocol layer for DeSoc. It acts as the “social graph,” allowing users to control their own content, connections, and online identity. By indexing a user’s posts, follows, and interactions from various decentralized sources, RSS3 makes this data portable and accessible to any front-end application. This breaks the platform lock-in of Web2 social media, as users can seamlessly switch between different clients while retaining their entire social history. Oraichain provides the “intelligence layer” for content curation and moderation. A common challenge for DeSoc is filtering spam and harmful content without centralized censors. Oraichain allows for the creation of transparent, community-governed AI models for moderation. Users could opt into different algorithmic feeds—a “serendipity” feed, a “trending” feed—all powered by verifiable AI, giving them control over their experience in a way that is auditable and fair. Pinlink offers the decentralized “hosting layer.” A truly censorship-resistant social network cannot rely on centralized servers like AWS. Pinlink’s DePIN provides a resilient, distributed network of nodes that can host the front-end applications, store encrypted user data, or run the back-end processes for a DeSoc platform. This distributes the physical infrastructure, making the network far more difficult for any single entity to shut down or control. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/re-engineering-social-media-the-desoc-stack-of-oraichain-pinlink-and-rss3/The post Re-engineering social media: The DeSoc Stack of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The quest for a truly decentralized social media (DeSoc) experience is a core focus of Web3 in September 2025. The goal is to build platforms that are censorship-resistant, user-owned, and free from manipulative algorithms. This requires a full stack of decentralized services, and Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 provide the intelligence, infrastructure, and data layers needed to build it. RSS3 forms the foundational protocol layer for DeSoc. It acts as the “social graph,” allowing users to control their own content, connections, and online identity. By indexing a user’s posts, follows, and interactions from various decentralized sources, RSS3 makes this data portable and accessible to any front-end application. This breaks the platform lock-in of Web2 social media, as users can seamlessly switch between different clients while retaining their entire social history. Oraichain provides the “intelligence layer” for content curation and moderation. A common challenge for DeSoc is filtering spam and harmful content without centralized censors. Oraichain allows for the creation of transparent, community-governed AI models for moderation. Users could opt into different algorithmic feeds—a “serendipity” feed, a “trending” feed—all powered by verifiable AI, giving them control over their experience in a way that is auditable and fair. Pinlink offers the decentralized “hosting layer.” A truly censorship-resistant social network cannot rely on centralized servers like AWS. Pinlink’s DePIN provides a resilient, distributed network of nodes that can host the front-end applications, store encrypted user data, or run the back-end processes for a DeSoc platform. This distributes the physical infrastructure, making the network far more difficult for any single entity to shut down or control. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/re-engineering-social-media-the-desoc-stack-of-oraichain-pinlink-and-rss3/

Re-engineering social media: The DeSoc Stack of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 05:40
Moonveil
MORE$0.08548-3.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017177-3.81%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4081-9.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.008139+1.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.127-13.25%
RSS3
RSS3$0.03915-6.45%

contributor

Posted: September 22, 2025

The quest for a truly decentralized social media (DeSoc) experience is a core focus of Web3 in September 2025. The goal is to build platforms that are censorship-resistant, user-owned, and free from manipulative algorithms. This requires a full stack of decentralized services, and Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 provide the intelligence, infrastructure, and data layers needed to build it.

RSS3 forms the foundational protocol layer for DeSoc. It acts as the “social graph,” allowing users to control their own content, connections, and online identity. By indexing a user’s posts, follows, and interactions from various decentralized sources, RSS3 makes this data portable and accessible to any front-end application. This breaks the platform lock-in of Web2 social media, as users can seamlessly switch between different clients while retaining their entire social history.

Oraichain provides the “intelligence layer” for content curation and moderation. A common challenge for DeSoc is filtering spam and harmful content without centralized censors. Oraichain allows for the creation of transparent, community-governed AI models for moderation. Users could opt into different algorithmic feeds—a “serendipity” feed, a “trending” feed—all powered by verifiable AI, giving them control over their experience in a way that is auditable and fair.

Pinlink offers the decentralized “hosting layer.” A truly censorship-resistant social network cannot rely on centralized servers like AWS. Pinlink’s DePIN provides a resilient, distributed network of nodes that can host the front-end applications, store encrypted user data, or run the back-end processes for a DeSoc platform. This distributes the physical infrastructure, making the network far more difficult for any single entity to shut down or control.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/re-engineering-social-media-the-desoc-stack-of-oraichain-pinlink-and-rss3/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23728-10.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-6.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195-3.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Partager
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-3.29%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7632-21.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.