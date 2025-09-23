The post Re-engineering social media: The DeSoc Stack of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The quest for a truly decentralized social media (DeSoc) experience is a core focus of Web3 in September 2025. The goal is to build platforms that are censorship-resistant, user-owned, and free from manipulative algorithms. This requires a full stack of decentralized services, and Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 provide the intelligence, infrastructure, and data layers needed to build it. RSS3 forms the foundational protocol layer for DeSoc. It acts as the “social graph,” allowing users to control their own content, connections, and online identity. By indexing a user’s posts, follows, and interactions from various decentralized sources, RSS3 makes this data portable and accessible to any front-end application. This breaks the platform lock-in of Web2 social media, as users can seamlessly switch between different clients while retaining their entire social history. Oraichain provides the “intelligence layer” for content curation and moderation. A common challenge for DeSoc is filtering spam and harmful content without centralized censors. Oraichain allows for the creation of transparent, community-governed AI models for moderation. Users could opt into different algorithmic feeds—a “serendipity” feed, a “trending” feed—all powered by verifiable AI, giving them control over their experience in a way that is auditable and fair. Pinlink offers the decentralized “hosting layer.” A truly censorship-resistant social network cannot rely on centralized servers like AWS. Pinlink’s DePIN provides a resilient, distributed network of nodes that can host the front-end applications, store encrypted user data, or run the back-end processes for a DeSoc platform. This distributes the physical infrastructure, making the network far more difficult for any single entity to shut down or control. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/re-engineering-social-media-the-desoc-stack-of-oraichain-pinlink-and-rss3/ The post Re-engineering social media: The DeSoc Stack of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The quest for a truly decentralized social media (DeSoc) experience is a core focus of Web3 in September 2025. The goal is to build platforms that are censorship-resistant, user-owned, and free from manipulative algorithms. This requires a full stack of decentralized services, and Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 provide the intelligence, infrastructure, and data layers needed to build it. RSS3 forms the foundational protocol layer for DeSoc. It acts as the “social graph,” allowing users to control their own content, connections, and online identity. By indexing a user’s posts, follows, and interactions from various decentralized sources, RSS3 makes this data portable and accessible to any front-end application. This breaks the platform lock-in of Web2 social media, as users can seamlessly switch between different clients while retaining their entire social history. Oraichain provides the “intelligence layer” for content curation and moderation. A common challenge for DeSoc is filtering spam and harmful content without centralized censors. Oraichain allows for the creation of transparent, community-governed AI models for moderation. Users could opt into different algorithmic feeds—a “serendipity” feed, a “trending” feed—all powered by verifiable AI, giving them control over their experience in a way that is auditable and fair. Pinlink offers the decentralized “hosting layer.” A truly censorship-resistant social network cannot rely on centralized servers like AWS. Pinlink’s DePIN provides a resilient, distributed network of nodes that can host the front-end applications, store encrypted user data, or run the back-end processes for a DeSoc platform. This distributes the physical infrastructure, making the network far more difficult for any single entity to shut down or control. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/re-engineering-social-media-the-desoc-stack-of-oraichain-pinlink-and-rss3/