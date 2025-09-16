Real Value is in Infrastructure, says Zilliqa’s CEO on Refocusing to Build the Base Layer and Empower Innovation

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/16 00:11
RealLink
REAL$0,06284-%1,45
Solayer
LAYER$0,5167-%5,86
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06192-%0,70

Some names never go out of fashion, and in the world of blockchain, Zilliqa remains one of them. Known as the first public blockchain to implement sharding, Zilliqa has long been a pioneer in scalable Layer 1 infrastructure. With the rollout of Zilliqa 2.0 and an upgraded mainnet, the platform is on its mission to bridge institutional finance and DeFi. With over $50 million in digital assets under treasury management and a focus on developer accessibility, regulatory compliance, and enterprise-grade performance, Zilliqa is evolving into a blockchain built for speed and real-world adoption. 

Today, we sat down with Alexander Zahnd, Interim CEO and CFO of Zilliqa, to discuss the platform’s transformation and vision and what’s next in the race for scalable, interoperable blockchain infrastructure.

Embracing the Ethereum Ecosystem

The story of Zilliqa in 2025 is one of reinvention. In June, the network launched a new mainnet featuring full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility and a decentralized Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, shifting from its original architecture.

This upgrade was more than a technical milestone. By embracing EVM, Zilliqa opened the doors to Ethereum’s developer community and ecosystem tools, eliminating previous entry barriers linked to its native smart contract language, Scilla. PoS consensus replaced the more resource-intensive Proof of Work, increasing the network decentralization and offering better incentives for validators. Most noticeably, Zilliqa cut block times to roughly one second, making it one of the fastest chains in the market today.

Zilliqa now focuses on building ecosystem maturity by rolling out key decentralized finance infrastructure like bridges, decentralized exchanges, NFT marketplaces, and money market protocols. These tools will enrich the user experience and solidify Zilliqa’s position as a platform for both developers and institutions.

Bringing Institutional Trust to Web3

Zilliqa’s enterprise vision spotlights its partnership with the Liechtenstein Legal Entity Identifier Network (LTIN). This partnership aims to address the gap between legacy financial systems and Web3 by bringing a strong compliance standard on-chain.

Zilliqa’s history includes forays into gaming, creator economies, and the metaverse. These experiments showcased the ecosystem’s adaptability and addressed the challenges of allocating resources across different verticals.

Currently, Zilliqa has recalibrated its focus back to its core competency: providing robust, scalable blockchain infrastructure and enabling developers and enterprises to build on top of it. This meant shifting focus from consumer-facing products, to streamlining efforts to create a sustainable ecosystem. This focus aligns with Zilliqa’s goal of competing with larger ecosystems through performance and enterprise-grade tools that meet the demanding requirements of regulated markets. The new mainnet and institutional initiatives like LTIN underscore this commitment to infrastructure excellence and ecosystem empowerment.

Staying Competitive in a Multi-Chain World

Zilliqa gained early traction as one of the first blockchains to implement sharding, a solution designed to increase scalability by dividing the network into parallel shards that process transactions simultaneously. While sharding still remains a technical advantage, its early adoption lagged due to ecosystem barriers, including the complexity of Zilliqa’s original smart contract language, Scilla. Meanwhile, Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum and Ethereum’s scaling upgrades have narrowed the gap.

Zilliqa 2.0 marks a strategic pivot. While scalability remains essential, the focus is now on accessibility and speed. Full EVM compatibility opens the network to the largest developer community in crypto, eliminating the isolation that Scilla created. Fast block times and PoS consensus further strengthen its appeal.

This combination of speed, ease of integration, and decentralization is Zilliqa’s current edge in a multi-chain landscape.

UK & Asia remain a focus for Global Growth.

Zilliqa’s strongest user base remains in Southeast Asia. However, the company views the UK as a key strategic market, particularly given the region’s evolving regulatory framework and appetite for blockchain innovation.

Projects like The Winners Circle, which connects traditional fan engagement with Web3 experiences, reiterating Zilliqa’s approach in the UK, which involves verifiably and transparently bridging physical loyalty programs with digital tokens.

By maintaining a strong network in Asia while cultivating strategic partnerships and projects in markets like the UK, Zilliqa is positioning itself as a truly global player, able to navigate regulatory requirements and deliver compliant, scalable blockchain solutions worldwide.

As digital assets and decentralized applications grow in complexity and regulatory scrutiny, Zilliqa’s approach of combining fast, scalable infrastructure with real-world compliance and enterprise partnerships positions it to remain competitive.

Zilliqa’s current progress shows how blockchain can bridge traditional finance and Web3, unlocking new possibilities for institutions and developers alike in an industry often criticized for hype and fragmentation.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Partager
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00194122-%2,06
Bitcoin
BTC$115.017,15-%0,38
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,208-%0,90
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Partager
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0,15313+%0,14
Polkadot
DOT$4,134-%4,70
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0,0737-%9,68
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily