Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization in Hong Kong Faces Beijing’s Regulatory Pushback

The excitement around tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) in Hong Kong has hit a regulatory speed bump. As deals and projects in the city accelerate, Beijing is stepping in to slow momentum, signaling once again that when it comes to digital assets, China prioritizes control over market hype.

CSRC Asks Firms to Halt Tokenization Projects

According to a Reuters report, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently advised several mainland brokerages to pause their RWA tokenization activities in Hong Kong. Informal guidance was reportedly given to at least two major firms earlier this month.

The regulator is seeking to ensure that such ventures are backed by legitimate businesses, with robust risk management frameworks in place before moving forward. A Beijing-based financial lawyer familiar with the matter said:

This measured approach highlights China’s cautious stance toward real-world asset tokenization, even as global markets increasingly adopt blockchain-based financial instruments.

Hong Kong Pushes Ahead With Digital Asset Ambitions

In contrast, Hong Kong regulators are pushing aggressively to establish the city as a global hub for digital finance and tokenized securities. The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB), along with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), are currently reviewing the city’s legal and regulatory framework around tokenization.

The city has already seen several high-profile tokenization initiatives:

GF Securities (Hong Kong unit) launched “GF tokens” in June.



China Merchants Bank International helped issue a 500 million yuan digital bond in August.



Property giant Seazen Group announced plans to establish a tokenization-focused research institute.



A Hong Kong-based fintech executive commented:

Market Frenzy and Sharp Stock Swings

The momentum around tokenized assets in Hong Kong has spilled into the stock market. Companies with exposure to tokenization or stablecoins have experienced dramatic price moves:

Guotai Junan International’s shares surged more than 400% after gaining approval for cryptocurrency trading.



Fosun International jumped nearly 28% following reports of stablecoin-related discussions with Hong Kong officials.



These sharp swings underline both the excitement and volatility of tokenization-linked stocks in Hong Kong.

China’s Tightrope Between Control and Innovation

Beijing’s intervention is consistent with its broader digital asset strategy. China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021. More recently, in August, mainland brokers were instructed to stop publishing research supportive of stablecoins.

At the same time, the global RWA tokenization market continues to gain traction. Analysts estimate the sector is worth $29 billion today and could soar past $2 trillion by 2030, driven by the promise of improved liquidity, transparency, and efficiency.

For Hong Kong, the path forward lies in balancing innovation with compliance, as the city seeks to cement its role as a bridge between mainland China’s cautious oversight and the global push for digital financial products.