Real-World Asset Tokenization Firm Figure Seeks $526 Million in IPO

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/09/03 16:45
RealLink
REAL$0.06053+5.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09965+3.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06807+1.87%

Figure Technology Solutions Inc. and certain backers are seeking to raise $526 million in an initial public offering (IPO), planning to offer 21.5 million shares and sell 4.9 million more at a proposed range of $18 to $20 per share, the company said in an SEC filing.

At the top of the range the offering would value Figure at about $4.13 billion; a 2021 round had valued it at $3.2 billion. Founded in 2018 by Mike Cagney and led since 2024 by CEO Michael Tannenbaum, Figure develops blockchain-based lending technology and has funded more than $16 billion in loans, including HELOCs, crypto-backed loans and a digital asset exchange. For the six months to June 30, 2025, Figure reported net income of $29.1 million on $190.6 million revenue; IPO pricing is expected Sept. 10 with Nasdaq ticker FIGR.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421+0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,547.31+1.44%
Everscale
EVER$0.0098+3.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+5.26%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0782+0.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752-4.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?