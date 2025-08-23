Recession specials could be the latest sign of deteriorating consumer sentiment

As fears of a slowing economy lurk in the background, some businesses are taking notice and bringing back so-called recession specials.

Look up the term “recession specials” through Google’s search engine, and the list of results will include entries from the Great Recession nearly 20 years ago.

Consider this Grub Street article from 2008 slugged “Recession Specials: Your Definitive Guide.” Or this 2009 story from The New York Times, which details the mealtime recession specials restaurants across New York offered as an act of survival.

Fast-forward to 2025 and a crop of establishments are once more hinting at a looming economic downturn.

When ‘recession’ returns as a selling point

Recession fears were heating up this spring as President Donald Trump rolled out a slate of tariffs in early April. The term “recession indicator” entered the vernacular of social media users as a tongue-in-cheek way of gauging a potential economic slowdown.

Businesses are now getting in on the joke as well. For instance, Brooklyn, New York coffee shop Clever Blend advertises a $6 gelato and espresso “recession special.”

Wicked Willy’s, a bar in Manhattan, got on board by offering a “Recession Pop Party” earlier this month, with one caption on an Instagram post declaring: “The recession is BACK! Get ready to dance and party all night long!”

Market Hotel, a Brooklyn concert venue, advertised a similar event. “From The Fame to Animal, Circus to Rated R, we’re serving economic anxiety with a side of electro-pop, bloghaus, and auto-tuned glam,” an Instagram caption for the event read. “Dress like rent’s due and you’re dancing through it.”

But the trend doesn’t just stop in New York. Super Duper, a burger chain with 18 locations across the San Francisco Bay Area, tapped in earlier this year with its own “Recession Burger,” a seasonal special introduced in the summer.

“THE ONE THING THAT DIDN’T GET THE INFLATION MEMO: Meet the Recession Combo, our new Seasonal Special,” a post from Super Duper’s Instagram reads. The meal includes a “Recession Burger,” fries and a beverage for $10.