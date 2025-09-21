Recession Warren Buffett indicator hits record levels

The Warren Buffett indicator, a popular measure of market valuation, has surged 220%, signaling that U.S. equities are more stretched relative to the economy than at any point in history.

By comparison, the ratio peaked at around 190% during the height of the Dot-com bubble in 2000.

Warren Buffett indicator. Source: Barchart

The Buffett indicator, calculated as the total market capitalization of all publicly traded U.S. stocks relative to gross domestic product (GDP), is often cited as a broad gauge of whether equities are overvalued or undervalued.

Notably, when the ratio is elevated, it suggests that market prices have run far ahead of underlying economic growth.

The ratio has steadily climbed through 2024 and 2025, with only brief pullbacks, before breaking past its previous historic highs.

What’s driving high market valuation

Several factors appear to be fueling this record level. For instance, persistent investor enthusiasm for technology stocks, led by giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has propelled valuations higher.

At the same time, optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), easing inflationary pressures, and expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have also bolstered risk appetite.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings have generally outperformed expectations, further justifying elevated multiples in the eyes of many investors.

However, the record-setting ratio has revived concerns about overheating markets. Historically, high Buffett Indicator readings have preceded periods of correction or slower returns, as witnessed after the Dot-com bubble burst.

This comes as several analysts warn of a potential market correction and even the possibility of a looming recession.

Others, however, contend that structural shifts, such as the growing dominance of tech firms, globalization, and the rise of intangible assets, may justify a higher “normal” baseline for the indicator compared with past decades.

The question now is whether the market can sustain its momentum or whether history will once again repeat itself.

Featured image via Shutterstock