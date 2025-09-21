The post Recession Warren Buffett indicator hits record levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warren Buffett indicator, a popular measure of market valuation, has surged 220%, signaling that U.S. equities are more stretched relative to the economy than at any point in history. By comparison, the ratio peaked at around 190% during the height of the Dot-com bubble in 2000. Warren Buffett indicator. Source: Barchart The Buffett indicator, calculated as the total market capitalization of all publicly traded U.S. stocks relative to gross domestic product (GDP), is often cited as a broad gauge of whether equities are overvalued or undervalued.  Notably, when the ratio is elevated, it suggests that market prices have run far ahead of underlying economic growth. The ratio has steadily climbed through 2024 and 2025, with only brief pullbacks, before breaking past its previous historic highs.  What’s driving high market valuation Several factors appear to be fueling this record level. For instance, persistent investor enthusiasm for technology stocks, led by giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has propelled valuations higher.  At the same time, optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), easing inflationary pressures, and expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have also bolstered risk appetite.  Meanwhile, corporate earnings have generally outperformed expectations, further justifying elevated multiples in the eyes of many investors. However, the record-setting ratio has revived concerns about overheating markets. Historically, high Buffett Indicator readings have preceded periods of correction or slower returns, as witnessed after the Dot-com bubble burst.  This comes as several analysts warn of a potential market correction and even the possibility of a looming recession. Others, however, contend that structural shifts, such as the growing dominance of tech firms, globalization, and the rise of intangible assets, may justify a higher “normal” baseline for the indicator compared with past decades. The question now is whether the market can sustain its momentum or… The post Recession Warren Buffett indicator hits record levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warren Buffett indicator, a popular measure of market valuation, has surged 220%, signaling that U.S. equities are more stretched relative to the economy than at any point in history. By comparison, the ratio peaked at around 190% during the height of the Dot-com bubble in 2000. Warren Buffett indicator. Source: Barchart The Buffett indicator, calculated as the total market capitalization of all publicly traded U.S. stocks relative to gross domestic product (GDP), is often cited as a broad gauge of whether equities are overvalued or undervalued.  Notably, when the ratio is elevated, it suggests that market prices have run far ahead of underlying economic growth. The ratio has steadily climbed through 2024 and 2025, with only brief pullbacks, before breaking past its previous historic highs.  What’s driving high market valuation Several factors appear to be fueling this record level. For instance, persistent investor enthusiasm for technology stocks, led by giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has propelled valuations higher.  At the same time, optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), easing inflationary pressures, and expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have also bolstered risk appetite.  Meanwhile, corporate earnings have generally outperformed expectations, further justifying elevated multiples in the eyes of many investors. However, the record-setting ratio has revived concerns about overheating markets. Historically, high Buffett Indicator readings have preceded periods of correction or slower returns, as witnessed after the Dot-com bubble burst.  This comes as several analysts warn of a potential market correction and even the possibility of a looming recession. Others, however, contend that structural shifts, such as the growing dominance of tech firms, globalization, and the rise of intangible assets, may justify a higher “normal” baseline for the indicator compared with past decades. The question now is whether the market can sustain its momentum or…

Recession Warren Buffett indicator hits record levels

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:46
Union
U$0.013105-2.73%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08806+1.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017417-1.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+3.40%

The Warren Buffett indicator, a popular measure of market valuation, has surged 220%, signaling that U.S. equities are more stretched relative to the economy than at any point in history.

By comparison, the ratio peaked at around 190% during the height of the Dot-com bubble in 2000.

Warren Buffett indicator. Source: Barchart

The Buffett indicator, calculated as the total market capitalization of all publicly traded U.S. stocks relative to gross domestic product (GDP), is often cited as a broad gauge of whether equities are overvalued or undervalued. 

Notably, when the ratio is elevated, it suggests that market prices have run far ahead of underlying economic growth.

The ratio has steadily climbed through 2024 and 2025, with only brief pullbacks, before breaking past its previous historic highs. 

What’s driving high market valuation

Several factors appear to be fueling this record level. For instance, persistent investor enthusiasm for technology stocks, led by giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has propelled valuations higher. 

At the same time, optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), easing inflationary pressures, and expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have also bolstered risk appetite. 

Meanwhile, corporate earnings have generally outperformed expectations, further justifying elevated multiples in the eyes of many investors.

However, the record-setting ratio has revived concerns about overheating markets. Historically, high Buffett Indicator readings have preceded periods of correction or slower returns, as witnessed after the Dot-com bubble burst. 

This comes as several analysts warn of a potential market correction and even the possibility of a looming recession.

Others, however, contend that structural shifts, such as the growing dominance of tech firms, globalization, and the rise of intangible assets, may justify a higher “normal” baseline for the indicator compared with past decades.

The question now is whether the market can sustain its momentum or whether history will once again repeat itself.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/recession-warren-buffett-indicator-hits-record-levels/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.013172-2.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-2.00%
FUND
FUND$0.01806-15.96%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
Partager
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.0305+0.95%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:30
Partager
Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.395-0.76%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.0778+15.82%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02046+10.23%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?