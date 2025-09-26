record growth for the Solana Treasury and 2025 financial results

Upexi, a NASDAQ-listed company specializing in the development, production, and distribution of consumer products, confirms the Solana treasury as a winning strategy, with record financial results.

Upexi: Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Upexi recorded revenues of $15.8 million. The gross margin stands at approximately $10.7 million, corresponding to a gross margin of 67%. However, the annual report shows a net loss of about $13.7 million.

As of September 10, 2025, the outstanding common shares amount to 58,893,261. This figure represents the shareholder base over which the value of the cryptocurrency treasury, particularly Solana, is distributed.

Upexi: the expansion of the Solana treasury

Since the close of the fiscal year, Upexi has seen extraordinary growth in its Solana treasury. As of June 30, 2025, the company held 735,692 SOL. At the time of the latest update, the reserves have risen to 2,018,419 SOL, marking an increase of 174%.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the treasury has reached 433 million dollars, calculated at a price of 214.76 dollars per SOL. This represents an increase of 281% compared to the 114 million dollars recorded at the end of June, when the price of SOL was 154.74 dollars.

Unrealized Gains and Earnings Per Share

The total cost incurred by Upexi for the purchase of SOL was 306 million dollars, with an average price of 151.44 dollars per SOL. The unrealized gain – which accounts for both the price appreciation and the discount on locked SOL – stands at 128 million dollars. This figure marks a growth of approximately 1,300% compared to the 9 million dollars of unrealized gain as of June 30, 2025.

The adjusted SOL per share is now 0.0197 (equivalent to 4.23 dollars per share), up by 45% and 101% respectively compared to the end of June figures.

Staking and Yields

Almost all of the SOL held by Upexi is currently staked, generating an annual yield of 8%. The daily yield from staking is around $100,000 per day, representing a significant and recurring source of income for the company.

Management Statements

Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi, emphasized how the growth of the treasury represents the strength of the asset on which the company is building its future:

“We are extremely proud to be leaders in managing a Solana treasury and remain focused on creating value for shareholders.”

Upexi: strategy and vision in the crypto sector

Upexi’s entry into the cryptocurrency sector is part of a strategy for diversification and active asset management. The company, already established in the development and distribution of consumer products, has been able to seize the opportunities offered by the crypto market, focusing on Solana as a strategic asset.

Upexi maintains a high level of transparency towards shareholders, regularly publishing updates on its treasury and financial performance. Investors can view the annual report both on the SEC website and on Upexi’s IR portal.

Future Prospects and Warnings

The company reminds that the statements contained in the press releases, if not of a historical nature, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to various factors, including the evolution of business strategy, potential acquisitions, development of new products, and personnel integration. Upexi assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Upexi confirms itself as a key player in the landscape of companies that integrate digital asset management with traditional business, focusing on Solana as a lever for growth and value creation for shareholders. The financial results and the growth of the treasury testify to the solidity of the adopted strategy and the ability to innovate in a constantly evolving market.