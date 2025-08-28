record inflows of August 26

On August 26, spot ETFs on Ethereum recorded net inflows of 455 million dollars, marking the fourth consecutive day of positive entries. In comparison, spot ETFs on Bitcoin collected 88.2 million.

Key Points

Daily net inflows Ethereum : +455 million dollars.

: +455 million dollars. Positive trend : four consecutive days of inflows.

: four consecutive days of inflows. Cumulato Ethereum : over 13.3 billion dollars in net inflows.

: over 13.3 billion dollars in net inflows. Bitcoin ETF : daily inflow at 88.2 million.

: daily inflow at 88.2 million. Leader ETH : BlackRock (ETHA) with +323 million.

: BlackRock (ETHA) with +323 million. Leader BTC : BlackRock IBIT with +45.34 million.

: BlackRock IBIT with +45.34 million. Total ETF ETH assets: almost 30 billion dollars, equal to 5.4% of Ethereum’s market cap.

Ethereum Spot ETF: record inflows

On August 26, it confirmed the acceleration of institutional interest towards Ethereum (ETH). According to data from SoSoValue, US spot ETFs recorded 455 million dollars in net inflows, bringing the total cumulative to 13.33 billion dollars.

Among the main protagonists:

BlackRock (ETHA, Nasdaq) : +323 million in a single day.

: +323 million in a single day. Fidelity (FETH, CBOE) : +85.5 million.

: +85.5 million. Grayscale (ETHE, NYSE): marginal inflow of 5.3 million, with cumulative balance still negative (-4.5 billion) due to outflows post-conversion into ETF.

The total assets managed by Ethereum ETFs have reached 29.89 billion dollars, equivalent to 5.4% of the total ETH market capitalization. This milestone highlights how a significant portion of the circulating supply is now held in regulated financial instruments.

Comparison with Bitcoin ETF

The same day saw spot ETFs on Bitcoin gather 88.2 million dollars. The main contribution came from BlackRock IBIT, which led the ranking with +45.34 million.

If in the months following the launch the ETFs on Bitcoin had attracted most of the flows, today Ethereum is showing increasing strength. The direct comparison highlights a clear imbalance in favor of ETH, at least in the short term.

Summary table of flows on August 26

Instrument Asset Daily Inflows Cumulative Inflows Total AUM BlackRock ETHA (Nasdaq) Ethereum +323M $ n.d. n.d. Fidelity FETH (CBOE) Ethereum +85.5M $ n.d. n.d. Grayscale ETHE (NYSE) Ethereum +5.3M $ -4.5B $ n.d. Total Ethereum ETF Ethereum +455M $ 13.33B $ 29.89B $ BlackRock IBIT Bitcoin +45.34M $ n.d. n.d. Total Bitcoin ETF Bitcoin +88.2M $ n.d. n.d.

What drives Ethereum

Various factors explain the recent acceleration of inflows:

Institutional diversification: investors no longer want to be exposed only to Bitcoin, but also aim at Ethereum as the second pillar of the market. DeFi and Layer-2: the Ethereum ecosystem remains central for decentralized applications, programmable finance, and scaling solutions. Competition among issuers: the major players (BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale) are adopting aggressive strategies to capture market shares, further incentivizing the influx of capital.

Comparative chart ETH vs BTC ETF inflow

graph LR

A[26 August 2025] –> B[ETF Ethereum +455M$]

A –> C[ETF Bitcoin +88.2M$]

B –> D[BlackRock ETHA +323M$]

B –> E[Fidelity FETH +85.5M$]

B –> F[Grayscale ETHE +5.3M$]

C –> G[BlackRock IBIT +45.34M$]

Impacts on the market

The increase in inflows towards Ethereum ETFs reinforces the idea of ETH as an institutional asset. A constant accumulation by regulated funds reduces the amount of tokens available on the market, potentially exerting bull pressure on prices.

However, the phenomenon can also increase volatility: in the case of massive outflows, as already observed with Grayscale, the market could be significantly affected.

Future Prospects

If the positive trend continues, spot ETFs on Ethereum could replicate the results achieved by Bitcoin in the months following approval, managing an even larger share of the circulating supply.

Looking ahead, the evolution of flows could impact not only the price of ETH, but also the balance with Bitcoin. Currently, Ethereum already manages over 5% of its capitalization through ETFs, a level that could grow if the inflow trend consolidates.

August 26 marked a historic day for spot ETFs on Ethereum, with record net inflows exceeding those recorded by Bitcoin by more than five times.

With nearly 30 billion dollars under management, Ethereum establishes itself as a leading institutional asset, consolidating its role as a central infrastructure for decentralized finance.

The question that remains open is: Will Ethereum maintain this momentum or will Bitcoin return to lead institutional flows in the coming months?