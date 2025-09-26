TLDR RedotPay has raised $47 million in funding, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding round included investments from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures. RedotPay offers services such as stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions. The company has over 5 million users across more than 100 markets and reports [...] The post RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR RedotPay has raised $47 million in funding, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding round included investments from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures. RedotPay offers services such as stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions. The company has over 5 million users across more than 100 markets and reports [...] The post RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.

RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/26 00:43
1
1$0.010241-41.68%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1194-6.79%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03651-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07836-7.90%

TLDR

  • RedotPay has raised $47 million in funding, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion.
  • The funding round included investments from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures.
  • RedotPay offers services such as stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions.
  • The company has over 5 million users across more than 100 markets and reports $10 billion in annual payment volume.
  • RedotPay plans to extend its global payment network through new partnerships with banks and payment networks.

RedotPay, a rapidly growing crypto payments startup, has achieved unicorn status following a $47 million funding round. The company is now valued at over $1 billion. The investment round saw contributions from prominent investors, including Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures.

RedotPay Expands Digital Finance Solutions Worldwide

RedotPay’s goal is to simplify and secure digital finance on a global scale. Michael Gao, co-founder and CEO of RedotPay, expressed confidence in the company’s growth. He said, “Partnering with Coinbase Ventures and maintaining the backing of Galaxy and Vertex reflects the confidence investors have in our approach.” The company plans to expand its services and improve blockchain solutions for users worldwide.

Founded in 2023, RedotPay has quickly developed a strong portfolio. The company offers products like stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions. These services merge the benefits of stablecoins with the efficiency of traditional payment networks.

Expansion and Increased Payment Volume Highlight Rapid Adoption

RedotPay currently operates in over 100 markets, with more than 5 million active users. The company reports a staggering $10 billion in annualized payment volume. This rapid adoption shows a strong demand for RedotPay’s services.

The new funding will help extend the company’s global payment corridors. RedotPay plans to form new partnerships with banks, payment networks, and other players in the ecosystem. The company also intends to enhance its focus on compliance and licensing.

As the fintech landscape evolves, RedotPay’s approach aligns with the broader trend of increasing stablecoin adoption. Other major companies like PayPal and Circle are expanding their stablecoin-based services in 2025.

The post RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7703-6.53%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Partager
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002187-8.60%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.000000627-11.05%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Partager
Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Total perpetual DEX trading volume across major networks surged past $67 billion on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive daily record. Among the leading protocols, Aster, built on BNB Chain, registered a daily volume exceeding $35 billion, half of the entire perpetual DEX market.Visit Website
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2703-3.49%
Binance Coin
BNB$963.77-5.06%
Aster
ASTER$1.9193-17.09%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months