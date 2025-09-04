RedStone acquires Coinbase-backed Credora to deliver combined real-time pricing and risk oracle

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:28
RealLink
REAL$0.05877-3.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-2.06%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.999+1.50%
Triathon
GROW$0.017-17.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001574-2.89%

Key Takeaways

  • RedStone announced the acquisition of Credora to launch a unified real-time pricing and risk oracle for DeFi.
  • The merger will offer transparent, on-chain risk ratings, aiming to drive greater adoption and faster growth in DeFi protocols.

Blockchain oracle provider RedStone is acquiring Credora to create the first comprehensive platform offering real-time pricing and risk data for decentralized finance markets, the company announced Thursday.

Backed by S&P Global and Coinbase, Credora is a DeFi technology company providing advanced credit risk assessment through a secure, privacy-preserving oracle system. Using trusted execution environments, the platform protects sensitive data while delivering transparent and standardized credit ratings.

Pending standard approvals, the combined entity will take the name Credora by RedStone and debut the first oracle-driven framework for rating risks tied to assets and yield strategies in DeFi.

With the acquisition, RedStone aims to expand its services for DeFi protocols and users, and make DeFi safer, more transparent, and better prepared for institutional adoption, said co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak in a statement.

Data indicates that rated DeFi strategies, such as Morpho Vaults, have grown up to 25% faster than unrated strategies, demonstrating user demand for risk assessment tools.

The merger combines RedStone’s real-time market data with Credora’s independent DeFi ratings, creating a unified system for pricing and risk intelligence. RedStone currently provides data feeds across 110+ chains and rollups, securing over $10 billion in total value locked with zero mispricing events.

Credora’s co-founders, Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke, will join RedStone as Strategic Advisors to assist with integration and adoption. The transition to Credora by RedStone is in progress, with ratings to be re-launched and made publicly available to ensure continuity for existing users and partners.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/defi-risk-oracle-redstone-credora/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15495-3.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02349-5.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15961+3.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.278-5.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05875-3.86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14109-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0106-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.08%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002032-2.30%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers