RedStone to Acquire Credora, Debuts First Oracle-Powered DeFi Risk Ratings

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/04 21:22
DeFi
RedStone, one of DeFi’s fastest-growing oracle networks, said it will acquire Credora, an on-chain credit-rating platform backed by Coinbase Ventures, S&P and HashKey, in a deal subject to approval.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews the firms said the combined product will operate as “Credora by RedStone” and, according to the companies, will introduce the industry’s first oracle-powered risk-rating framework for assets and yield strategies across decentralized finance.

The integration aims to give protocols and allocators a single pipe for real-time prices and real-time risk. Company data cited by RedStone indicates DeFi strategies carrying a rating—such as Morpho Vaults—have grown as much as 25%faster than unrated peers, suggesting measurable user demand for standardized risk signals.

Deal Details and Product Scope

Credora’s ratings methodology is built for crypto markets, assessing collateral composition, liquidity, volatility, governance parameters and market structure.

RedStone said it will feed those risk metrics alongside its price oracles, creating a unified interface for protocols to query both price and risk in one call. RedStone explains its feeds have recorded no historical mispricing events, positioning data integrity as a selling point for institutions evaluating on-chain exposure.

“This acquisition allows RedStone to expand services for DeFi protocols and users. Today, Credora is the leading DeFi ratings provider, widely used in Morpho and poised to expand across the broader lending ecosystem,” Marcin Kazmierczak, RedStone co-founder, told me.

“Ratings are a natural extension of our services: we gather and deliver data on-chain, and transparent ratings transform it into actionable intelligence.”

Why It Matters for DeFi

DeFi lacks a common language for risk. Traditional ratings firms built models around corporate and sovereign debt; those frameworks often miss crypto-native dynamics like composability, cross-chain bridges and programmatic liquidations.

The companies say “Credora by RedStone” is designed for these mechanics, with a Consensus Ratings Protocolintended to update as collateral mixes and liquidity conditions shift.

By surfacing standardized scores next to live pricing, lending markets could tune parameters dynamically—for example, adjusting loan-to-value caps, interest bands or reserve factors as underlying risks change—rather than relying on static assumptions or informal heuristics.

Institutional Angle

Institutional interest in on-chain assets is widening—from stablecoins and tokenized bonds to private credit and reinsurance structures—raising the bar on risk transparency.

The firms position the tie-up as a step toward a crypto-native analogue of S&P or Moody’s, with transparency and on-chain verifiability as core design principles.

“We’ve always believed that risk transparency is the cornerstone of sustainable DeFi,” Darshan Vaidya, Credora’s founder, said. “Joining forces with RedStone allows us to scale this mission globally for institutions and individuals alike.”

Next Steps and Launch Timeline

The transition to Credora by RedStone is under way. The companies plan to re-launch public ratings and ship API integrations so risk scores can propagate through RedStone’s feeds to protocols already using its oracles. Credora co-founders Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke will join RedStone as strategic advisors to support integration and adoption.

If completed, the deal would give on-chain markets a dual lens—price and risk—baked into the data layer, with the goal of making risk management a default feature of DeFi infrastructure rather than an afterthought.

