Reeve Suspended, Collier Out After Dramatic WNBA Semifinals Game

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected during the second half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 84-76.

The Phoenix Mercury’s win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx came on the heels of a clutch defensive play by Alyssa Thomas. But the game was marked by a tumultuous ending that saw a head coach ejected — and later suspended — and a star player injured.

With 23.8 seconds left on the clock, Thomas successfully tipped the ball from Napheesa Collier following an inbound, driving across her and sprinting to the other end of the court for a layup that opened an important six-point lead for the Mercury. But it wasn’t only the scoreboard that ended up hurting the Lynx.

As Thomas stole the ball from Collier, both players collided, with the Lynx star’s left leg being struck by her opponent. Collier fell with what appeared to be an ankle sprain and was helped to the bench, where she sat with tears in her eyes. She was then taken to the locker room before the final horn.

The referees ruled it a clean play, much to the discontent of Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who stormed toward the official who made the call. She immediately received a technical foul — her second of the game — and was ejected. Reeve continued to animatedly express her displeasure and had to be contained by guard Natisha Hiedeman and her coaching staff.

Reeve used her postgame press conference time to call for a change in referee leadership in the league, labeling what happened that night as malpractice.

“One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws, zero and she got her shoulder pulled out, and finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture. And so this is League. This is what our league wants.” she said. “Okay, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level. When it comes to officiating, it’s bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is [redacted] malpractice.”

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx and Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The league issued a statement Saturday announcing Reeve had been suspended one game due to her actions and remarks.

“Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve has been suspended for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx’s 84-76 loss to the Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Friday, it was announced today by the WNBA. Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a post-game press conference. Reeve will serve the suspension tomorrow when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams’ semifinals series in Phoenix.”

Minnesota Lynx To Play Must-Win WNBA Semifinals Without Coach And MVP Runnerup

With Collier’s status uncertain and their head coach sidelined, the Lynx face elimination in Game 4 of the semifinals against the Mercury. Minnesota will need to rally without their leader on the sidelines and with their best player potentially out as they fight to extend the series and force a decisive Game 5.