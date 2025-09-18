REI Network and Hive Intelligence Partner to Offer Real-Time, Cross-Chain Data

2025/09/18
blockchain3515135 main

REI Network, an advanced public blockchain, has collaborated with Hive Intelligence, a cutting-edge AI agent infrastructure platform. The collaboration aims to merge the next-gen data capabilities of Hive Intelligence with the zero-fee and efficient EVM chain of REI Network. As mentioned in the official social media announcement of REI Network, the development will fortify the accessibility of efficient blockchain data to power AI apps. Hence, the duo is poised to accelerate the AI-native ecosystems’ adoption within the Web3 landscape by offering intelligence and speed for dApps.

REI Network and Hive Intelligence Collaborate to Offer AI-Ready On-Chain Data

The partnership between REI Network and Hive Intelligence focuses on merging the former’s zero-fee EVM chain and the latter’s cutting-edge data capabilities. In this respect, Hive Intelligence provides expertise concerning the standardization of data across more than 60 blockchain ecosystems. This guarantees developer access to real-time insights while maintaining high reliability and ultra-low latency.

As a result of this, the consumers can expect significant support for natural language queries and seamless integration between AI agents and blockchain environments. Additionally, by removing blockchain data fragmentation, Hive Intelligence delivers a resilient foundation for builders developing advanced AI-led services and tools. In the meantime, the infrastructure offered by REI Network complements this with the provision of an effective EVM-compatible chain. It does not incur any transfer fees while ensuring smooth performance and scalability.

Fortifying Developers with AI-Enhanced Insights

According to REI Network, the partnership with Hive Intelligence backs AI agents and offers access to AI-enhanced blockchain insights. Hence, the developers operating within the REI network can utilize actionable intelligence, driving innovation within the DeFi sector, AI-led governance tools, and smart contract automation. Overall, the AI-ready data’s integration into the REI ecosystem underscores a crucial step in connecting blockchain and AI technologies.

