Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/20 04:14

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles.

Summary
  • Rekt Brands surpassed one million direct-to-consumer drink sales in under a year.
  • The milestone highlights how Web3 communities can fuel real-world consumer growth.
  • Collaborations with MoonPay, Coinbase’s Base, OpenSea, and GameSquare boosted cultural reach.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Sept. 19, the Los Angeles-based company hit the seven-figure sales milestone in under a year, with the vast majority of transactions occurring directly through its e-commerce platform.

The milestone followed the sale of “Moon Crush,” a limited-edition beverage drop created in collaboration with crypto payments infrastructure firm MoonPay. According to Rekt, this direct-to-consumer approach allowed it to capture nearly all revenue and customer data, bypassing the traditional gatekeepers of retail distribution.

What Rekt’s model says about Web3 brands

Rekt’s business model highlights the growing influence of Web3 in areas once thought impervious to crypto-native strategies. By relying almost entirely on direct-to-consumer distribution, the company shows that digital communities can fuel growth at a pace traditionally seen in venture-backed CPG startups.

The company’s growth has been fueled by partnerships with major industry players including MoonPay, Coinbase’s L2 Base, OpenSea, and Jupiter Exchange. Each collaboration, like the “Moon Crush” drop with MoonPay, acted as a cultural event, driving traffic and sales directly to Rekt’s digital storefront.

Notably, the most recent partnership with GameSquare involves the esports giant holding REKT tokens on its balance sheet and integrating the brand with FaZe Clan’s talent and jerseys, effectively blending Web3 loyalty with mainstream gaming culture.

The REKT token has been a cornerstone of this growth story. Issued in late 2024, it rewarded early supporters and reached a market capitalization of $600 million by August 2025, marking a rare example of a consumer-facing “brand coin” achieving material market value.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04428-7.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Planet
PLANET$0.000000771-2.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Partager
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08556-3.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Partager
Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

The meteoric rise of Ethereum (ETH), far over 100x since its inception, has been the benchmark that investors have held out for crypto. The attention then shifts to the next tokens that can follow a similar trajectory, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While SOL has demonstrated outstanding scaling and ADA has demonstrated […]
Solana
SOL$238.58-3.85%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009985-1.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token