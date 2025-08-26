Related Work on Closed‑Set 3D Segmentation, Open‑Vocabulary 2D Recognition, and SAM/CLIP‑Based 3D Ap

Abstract and 1 Introduction

  1. Related works
  2. Preliminaries
  3. Method: Open-YOLO 3D
  4. Experiments
  5. Conclusion and References

A. Appendix

2 Related works

Closed-vocabulary 3D segmentation: The 3D instance segmentation task aims at predicting masks for individual objects in a 3D scene, along with a class label belonging to the set of known classes. Some methods use a grouping-based approach in a bottom-up manner, by learning embeddings in the latent space to facilitate clustering of object points [4, 14, 15, 21, 26, 29, 46, 54]. Conversely, proposalbased methods adopt a top-down strategy, initially detecting 3D bounding boxes and then segmenting the object region within each box [10, 17, 31, 49, 52]. Notably, inspired by advancements in 2D works [5, 6], transformer designs [43] have been recently applied to 3D instance segmentation tasks [39, 41, 24, 1, 20]. Mask3D [39] introduces the first hybrid architecture that combines Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) and transformers for this task. It uses a 3D CNN backbone to extract per-point features and a transformer-based instance mask decoder to refine a set of queries. Building on Mask3D, the authors of [1] show that using explicit spatial and semantic supervision at the level of the 3D backbone further improves the instance segmentation results. Oneformer3D [24] follows a similar architecture and introduces learnable kernels in the transformer decoder for a unified semantic, instance, and panoptic segmentation. ODIN [20] proposes an architecture that uses 2D-3D fusion to generate the masks and class labels. Other methods introduce weakly-supervised alternatives to dense annotation approaches, aiming to reduce the annotation cost associated with 3D data [8, 18, 47]. While these methodologies strive to enhance the quality of 3D instance segmentation, they typically rely on a predefined set of semantic labels. In contrast, our proposed approach aims at segmenting objects with both known and unknown class labels.

\ Open-vocabulary 2D recognition: This task aims at identifying both known and novel classes, where the labels of the known classes are available in the training set, while the novel classes are not encountered during training. In the direction of open-vocabulary object detection (OVOD), several approaches have been proposed [58, 36, 30, 53, 45, 22, 51, 7]. Another widely studied task is openvocabulary segmentation (OVSS) [3, 48, 27, 12, 28]. Recent open-vocabulary semantic segmentation methods [27, 12, 28] leverage pre-trained CLIP [55] to perform open-vocabulary segmentation, where the model is trained to output a pixel-wise feature that is aligned with the text embedding in the CLIP space. Furthermore, AttrSeg [33] proposes a decomposition-aggregation framework where vanilla class names are first decomposed into various attribute descriptions, and then different attribute representations are aggregated into a final class representation. Open-vocabulary instance segmentation (OVIS) aims at predicting instance masks while preserving high zero-shot capabilities. One approach [19] proposes a cross-modal pseudo-labeling framework, where a student model is supervised with pseudo-labels for the novel classes from a teacher model. Another approach [44] proposes an annotation-free method where a pre-trained vision-language model is used to produce annotations at both the box and pixel levels. Although these methods show high zero-shot performance and real-time speed, they are still limited to 2D applications only.

\ Open-vocabulary 3D segmentation: Several methods [35, 13, 16] have been proposed to address the challenges of open-vocabulary semantic segmentation where they use foundation models like clip for unknown class discovery, while the authors of [2] focus on weak supervision for unknown class discovery without relying on any 2D foundation model. OpenScene [35] makes use of 2D open-vocabulary semantic segmentation models to lift the pixel-wise 2D CLIP features into the 3D space, which allows the 3D model to perform 3D open-vocabulary point cloud semantic segmentation. On the other hand, ConceptGraphs [13] relies on creating an open-vocabulary scene graph that captures object properties such as spatial location, enabling a wide range of downstream tasks including segmentation, object grounding, navigation, manipulation, localization, and remapping. In the direction of 3D point cloud instance segmentation, OpenMask3D [42] uses a 3D instance segmentation network to generate class-agnostic mask proposals, along with SAM [23] and CLIP [55], to construct a 3D clip feature for each mask using RGB-D images associated with the 3D scene. Unlike OpenMask3D where a 3D proposal network is used, OVIR-3D [32] generates 3D proposals by fusing 2D masks obtained by a 2D instance segmentation model. Open3DIS [34] combines proposals from 2D and 3D with novel 2D masks fusion approaches via hierarchical agglomerative clustering, and also proposes to use point-wise 3D CLIP features instead of mask-wise features. The two most recent approaches in [34, 42] show promising generalizability in terms of novel class discovery [42] and novel object geometries especially small objects [34]. However, they both suffer from slow inference speed, as they rely on SAM for 3D mask proposal clip feature aggregation in the case of OpenMask3D [42], and for novel 3D proposal masks generation from 2D masks [34].

\ Figure 2: Proposed open-world 3D instance segmentation pipeline. We use a 3D instance segmentation network (3D Network) for generating class-agnostic proposals. For open-vocabulary prediction, a 2D Open-Vocabulary Object Detector (2D OVOD) generates bounding boxes with class labels. These predictions are used to construct label maps for all input frames. Next, we assign the top-k label maps to each 3D proposal based on visibility. Finally, we generate a Multi-View Prompt Distribution from the 2D projections of the proposals to match a text prompt to every 3D proposal.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Mohamed El Amine Boudjoghra, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) ([email protected]);

(2) Angela Dai, Technical University of Munich (TUM) ([email protected]);

(3) Jean Lahoud, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) ( [email protected]);

(4) Hisham Cholakkal, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) ([email protected]);

(5) Rao Muhammad Anwer, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Aalto University ([email protected]);

(6) Salman Khan, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Australian National University ([email protected]);

(7) Fahad Shahbaz Khan, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Australian National University ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 Deed (Attribution-Noncommercial-Sharelike 4.0 International) license.

:::

\

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

PANews reported on August 26th that Hemi, the Bitcoin programmable layer project, has secured $15 million in a new funding round led by YZi Labs, Republic Digital, and HyperChain Capital, with participation from Breyer Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Crypto.com, DNA Fund, Selini Capital, Protein Capital, Quantstamp, and Web3.com Ventures. This brings the total raised to $30 million, which will be used to advance the development of a network that combines Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. This round of funding will support ecosystem expansion and subsequent token generation activities. The core of the Hemi stack is the Hemi Virtual Machine (hVM), designed to embed a full Bitcoin node within the EVM. Through cross-chain "tunneling" and a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it enables operations such as lending and asset portfolios on the Bitcoin network. Co-founder Jeff Garzik (an early Bitcoin core developer) stated that Bitcoin doesn't need a refactor, but rather supporting tools to unlock its potential. The project claims to have over 100,000 verified users and 400,000 community members, and has integrated or collaborated with over 70 projects, including Sushi, LayerZero, and MetaMask.
IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

In the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market, simplicity, efficiency, and stable returns remain paramount for investors. For those seeking passive income with minimal investment, cloud mining offers a promising option. This article will explain the principles and unique advantages of cloud mining, focusing on the industry-leading IOTA Miner platform. This platform specializes in cloud mining services for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Offering security, transparency, and a low barrier to entry, it helps investors earn daily profits. The Unique Charm of Cloud Mining Cloud mining has long been favored by investors worldwide for its ease of operation, low barriers to entry, and stable returns. Compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, cloud mining requires no expensive mining machines, complex technical requirements, or 24/7 maintenance. With trusted platforms like IOTA Miner, users can remotely rent computing power, which is then automatically processed by professional data centers to mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This significantly reduces equipment and maintenance costs while allowing investors to share in their daily returns. Whether beginners or veterans looking to expand their asset portfolio, cloud mining offers opportunities for passive income. IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit IOTA Miner takes cloud mining to a new level of convenience, making it an ideal choice for beginners of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform’s user-friendly interface allows even beginners to quickly get started and easily begin their profitable journey. With IOTA Miner, laziness is a strategic move—no need to purchase expensive mining machines, endure the noise and heat, or worry about household electricity consumption. Leveraging professional mining farms worldwide and utilizing renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the platform not only effectively reduces mining costs but also maintains environmental protection by feeding excess power back into the grid, achieving truly green mining. Over 9 million users worldwide have chosen and trusted IOTA Miner for its combination of stable returns and top-tier security. Without expensive equipment, users simply sign a contract via their computer or mobile phone to remotely rent powerful computing power, easily mining major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and automatically receive daily returns. No barriers to entry, lower risk—IOTA Miner is leading the new trend in cloud mining, making it easy for anyone to start their own passive income journey. Profit Potential IOTA Miner makes it easy to realize your dream of passive cryptocurrency income without expensive hardware or complex technology. Whether you’re a Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP holder, you can leverage IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing power to steadily grow your wealth. Safe and Reliable Cloud Mining Platform In the volatile cryptocurrency market, security and trust are paramount. IOTA Miner offers industry-leading security and transparent operations to maximize the protection of user funds and returns. With its legal and compliant system and the trust of millions of users worldwide, it has become the choice of both novice and experienced investors, allowing you to focus on returns, not risks. Why Choose IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Signup Bonus: Sign up and receive a $15 newbie bonus, plus a steady $0.60 daily profit. Diversified Contracts: We offer a variety of hashrate contracts to meet different investment objectives and risk profiles. Stable Passive Income: Daily profits are automatically deposited into your wallet, with no additional effort required. Zero Technical Requirements: No hardware purchases or maintenance required. Global Support: Compatible with a wide range of major cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and more). Top-tier Security: Secure your funds and data with McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection. How to Get Started with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Register an Account Visit the official IOTA Miner website to create a free personal account. Choose a Mining Plan Choose the cryptocurrency cloud mining plan that suits your profit goals. Start Mining Now No hardware purchases required; IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing infrastructure will automatically run for you. Earn Daily Income Passive income is automatically settled daily, allowing your assets to steadily grow in value. Diverse IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Contracts IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts to meet the needs of various investors. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or an experienced investor, you’ll find a solution that’s right for you. These contracts offer stable returns, lower risk, and easy access to ongoing passive income. Join IOTA Miner and leverage the platform’s advanced mining technology and renewable energy support for an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. Summary IOTA Miner simplifies the complex mining process, allowing you to profit daily without having to maintain mining equipment. It combines user-friendliness, security, and stable returns, providing a convenient online channel for global investors. Join IOTA Miner and download the mobile app today
Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

By Jia Huan, ChainCatcher The 2025 bull market was like a hellish ordeal. On one hand, the crypto market, after losing $1.3 trillion in three months, rebounded, accompanied by wild volatility and countless margin calls. On the other hand, Bitcoin soared from a low of $40,000 in early 2024 to over $120,000, continuously breaking new highs. In terms of market sentiment, traders are mainly greedy (46.85%), with significant fear and neutral periods. They are facing a volatile trading environment and strong FOMO emotions. As X user Sha Po Lang said: This bull market is as difficult as hell, and only true believers can reap the fruits of victory! This article will focus on star traders in the crypto market, revealing the cruel side of the market through their gains and losses, as well as our response strategies. Can star traders also lose all their money? This hellish bull market isn't just a test for ordinary investors; it's also a test for star traders. They're often known for their high-risk, high-return strategies, but their experiences also highlight the brutality of the market. Below is a list of several well-known star traders: some specialize in long positions, some in short-term trading, some start with small capital, and some are extremely sensitive to macroeconomic trends. Yet, invariably, they all end up losing money or even going bankrupt. 1. James Wynn ● Trading Style: Bold and aggressive, primarily long PEPE and BTC. Good at capturing early opportunities in high-potential tokens, often adding to positions during price fluctuations. Frequently shares positions on social media to attract attention, but also attracts whales, with his position rebounding after hitting his stop-loss price multiple times. ● Peak performance: Achieved over 10,000 times profit through PEPE in the early stage, holding 1.23 billion BTC long orders; within 70 days, the floating profit increased from 0 to 87 million US dollars ● Losses: Multiple liquidations resulted in a loss of all profits and a loss of $23 million 2. Insider Brother qwatio ● Trading style: Sensitive to macroeconomic events, good at short-term operations, high winning rate. He has opened positions before key time points like an "insider trader" many times. ● Peak performance: Soared from $3 million in principal to $26 million; once made a profit of $2.15 million in 40 minutes, quickly doubling the profit by capturing the macro fluctuations of BTC and ETH ● Losses: Accounts ultimately returned to zero; $25.8 million lost in 3 hours due to leveraged short position liquidation; total losses reached over $28 million 3. AguilaTrades ● Trading style: Enthusiastic about high leverage and rolling positions, preferring BTC and ETH. Win rate relies on market trends, but neglects position diversification and emotion management, often returning to heavy positions immediately after losses. ● Peak performance: From $300,000 in principal to $41.7 million ● Loss: Loss of $37.6 million, with only $30,000 left in the account In addition, there are star traders such as Jason Leo, whose floating profits went from 700 million to zero, and suffered heavy losses in this hellish bull market. Lessons from Gains and Losses: Restraint and Rationality: The Ultimate Rules for Surviving a Bull Market Amidst the turbulent bull market, the trading performance of star traders serves as a mirror, revealing the harsh reality of the crypto market and serving as a reminder that only by restraining greed and maintaining a rational strategy can we survive. User X, Web3 Philosopher, commented: "Many people are actually gambling, but mistakenly believe they are trading. Many are actually gamblers, but claim to be traders." Gamblers are on the left and traders are on the right. The two seem to be only a fine line apart, but in fact there is a world of difference between them. The former often relies on luck and emotions, buying heavily at market highs and panic selling at market lows, ignoring timing and position control. The latter views the market as a battlefield and develops rigorous strategies: using technical analysis, fundamental research, and stop-loss mechanisms, diversifying the portfolio, and maintaining emotional neutrality. The three star traders introduced above also reached the altar, but in the end they all experienced a dramatic turn from the peak to zero because of their "red eyes". In a bull market, locking in profits is a key strategy to prevent wealth evaporation. Market volatility is volatile, and while prices can surge from lows, a pullback can often wipe out all gains. Promptly locking in principal provides a layer of insurance for your position, allowing you to leverage your profits and ensure long-term market survival. At the same time, we should strengthen emotional management. The emotions here do not only mean not getting carried away when suffering heavy losses, but also staying restrained and calm, analyzing where the strategy went wrong, and then making adjustments and starting over; it also means not showing off large orders, keeping a low profile, trading smartly, and protecting your funds from whale snipers. In this hellish bull market, glory and traps coexist. There is never a shortage of opportunities to make money in the cryptocurrency circle. What is lacking are investors who have restraint and rationality. Only they can survive the frenzy of greed and have the last laugh.
